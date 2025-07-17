 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND

The Boys In The Band will run from July 17 - 20, 2025..

By: Jul. 17, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

In his Upper East Side apartment, Michael is throwing a birthday party for Harold, a self-avowed "thirty-two-year-old, pockmarked, Jew fairy," complete with surprise gift: "Cowboy," a street hustler. As the evening wears on â€“ fueled by drugs and alcohol â€“ bitter, unresolved resentments among the guests come to light when a game of "Truth" goes terribly wrong.

By Mart Crowley, Directed by Douglas C Shaffer, Cast: Michael - Brian Palmer, Donald - Erik Bobbitt, Harold - Ryan Dever, Emory - Sonny Panzica, Bernard - Chase McCants, Hank - Danny Yeager, Larry - Mark Tomsic, Alan - Scott Clay, Cowboy - Josiah Idley.

Performances are July 17 - 19, 2025. at 8pm and July 20, 2025 at 3:00pm at Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E Main St Columbus OH 43215. Box office opens 30 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 online, Tickets are available at www.pacecolumbus.com/reservations

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:Â  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image

Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND Image




Need more Columbus Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos