Photos: First Look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble presents THE BOYS IN THE BAND

In his Upper East Side apartment, Michael is throwing a birthday party for Harold, a self-avowed "thirty-two-year-old, pockmarked, Jew fairy," complete with surprise gift: "Cowboy," a street hustler. As the evening wears on â€“ fueled by drugs and alcohol â€“ bitter, unresolved resentments among the guests come to light when a game of "Truth" goes terribly wrong.

By Mart Crowley, Directed by Douglas C Shaffer, Cast: Michael - Brian Palmer, Donald - Erik Bobbitt, Harold - Ryan Dever, Emory - Sonny Panzica, Bernard - Chase McCants, Hank - Danny Yeager, Larry - Mark Tomsic, Alan - Scott Clay, Cowboy - Josiah Idley.

Performances are July 17 - 19, 2025. at 8pm and July 20, 2025 at 3:00pm at Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E Main St Columbus OH 43215. Box office opens 30 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 online, Tickets are available at www.pacecolumbus.com/reservations

Photo Credit:Â Jerri Shafer