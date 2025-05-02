Photos: AMADEUS At Gallery Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gallery Players is presenting Amadeus from May 3 - 18, 2025. Check out photos of the production. Check out the first look below!

In the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II, Antonio Salieri is the established composer. Enter the greatest musical genius of all time: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Salieri has given himself to G-d so that he might realize his sole ambition, to be a great composer. Mozart is a foul-mouthed, graceless oaf who has that which is beyond Salieri’s envious grasp: Genius.

Play by Peter Shaffer. Directed by Matt Hermiz. Cast: Antonio Salieri - Joe Lusher, Amadeus Motzart - Nicholas McInturff, Constanze Weber - Alyssa Marchant, Emperor Joseph - Joshua Cartee, Orsini-Rosenberg - Jason Samples, Van Swieten - Phil Wells, Von Strack - Raia Hirsch, Katherine/Soprano - Karen Sahlin, Venticelli - Anita McFarren, Lorenzo McKeever, Theresa/Soprano - Kaitlin L’Italien, Female Singer/Soprano - Danielle Aldach, Bonno/Ensemble - Dayton Duvall, Singer/Tenor - Andrew LeVan, Citizen/Ensemble - Evan van Deusen, Ensemble - Jason Antonelli, Jessica Alkire, Sarina Hyland.

Performances run May 3, 8, 10, 15, & 17 at 7 p.m. May 4, & 18 at 2 p.m., at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/amadeus/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

