Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Victoria Players Children’s Theater

This weekend the cast and crew of Victoria Players Children’s Theater will present A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, A Play in Two Acts, Adapted for the Stage by James Hutchinson. Showtimes are Thursday, Dec 19 at 7:30 pm, Friday, Dec 20 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, Dec 21 at 7:00 pm, and Sunday, December 22 at 2:00 pm at the Victoria Opera House in Baltimore, Ohio. Limited seating is still available at https://vpct.ludus.com/index.php.

In this fresh, fun, and lively adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Scrooge’s nephew Fred finds old letters Scrooge had written to his sister Fan. The past is unlocked, and Scrooge learns how his fear of poverty and pursuit of wealth have cost him a chance for love and genuine happiness. You’ll see your familiar favorites and some new characters, and enjoy scary, funny, surprising, and tender moments. It’s sure to thrill young and old alike!

The cast includes Bailey Shy (Scrooge), Jack Westhoven (Bob Cratchit), Carsyn Cox (Mrs. Cratchit), Riann Lee (Fred), Julia Paini (Emma), Jocelyn Gribben (Jacob Marley), Wren Dawson (First Spirit), Izzy Vatter (Second Spirit), Joshua Henwood (Third Spirit), Reagan Thomas (Belle), Dani Kuck (Dick Wilkens), Gwen Dilts (Mrs. Dilber), Kamryn Wilson (Mr. Bentley), Morgan Belville (Mr. Newbury), Amelie Baum (Mr. Granger), Shaylee McManus (Mr. Fezziwig), Annalise Thomas (Mrs. Fezziwig), Cora Dickison (Fan), Ben Chabot (Mr. Harrington), and Harry Westhoven (Tiny Tim). Ensemble members playing multiple roles include Audrey Barr, Brianna Bigler, Claire Owen, Claire Westhoven, Elaina Conn, Ellie Jones, Franco Williamson, Julia Damirov, Kaitlyn McArthur, Luke Widener, Maggie Loudon, Mason Fisher, and Sylvia Baesmann.

The creative team includes Jill Henwood (director), Dalton Dilley (lights), Evan Bartos and Sophia Copley (spotlights), Sound of Victory Audio services (sound), Ryan Westhoven (set director), Melissa Sponseller (costume director), and Carter Bergados and Drew Morris (backstage).

A Christmas Carol is fully protected under the copyright laws of Canada and all other countries of The Copyright Union, and is subject to royalty.

Photo Credit: Brooke Vatter

