Photo Coverage: Inside Columbus Children's Theatre's FOREVER YOUNG

Columbus Children's Theatre's (CCT) annual fundraising event...Forever Young - honored CCT's own William Goldsmith - Artistic Director, playwright, stage director, and producer for over 30 years of dedicated service.

The event held on June 30th at Station 67 included entertainment by CCT's alumni. For information on upcoming shows and auditions or how to donate to CCT, please visit: https://columbuschildrenstheatre.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer







Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories