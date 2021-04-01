Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' OVER THE TOP CABARET: IN POOR TASTE

Streaming one weekend only!

Apr. 1, 2021  

After a year of lockdowns, quarantines, sanitizing, immunity-boosting, and now vaccinating, we are finally ready to sing about it. Announcing Imagine Productions' Over the Top: In Poor Taste (a COVID Cabaret). Going viral soon!

Join Imagine Productions for our annual fundraising event, the Over the Top cabaret! Please consider making a $10 tax deductible suggested donation to Imagine and help us get back on the stage as we continue to fight COVID-19. Donations can be made before finalizing your ticket purchase. No donation is too small or too big, and every little bit helps!

Directed by Steve Stumphauzer, Edited by Jerri Shafer, Emcee Tim Valentine, the cast includes: Brandon Boring, Keith Robinson, Corrine Buuck, Adriane Gray Adler, Michelle Winberry, Anita McFarren Rhynes, Sarah Anne Poff, Steve Stumphauzer, Rachel Rori, Taylor Obershlake, Tahrea Maynard, Jordan Shafer, Jerri Shafer, Johanna LeuVoy and Tim Valentine.

Tickets can be purchased on Vendini at: http://www.imaginecolumbus.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

From This Author Jerri Shafer