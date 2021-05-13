Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Columbus Immersive Theater's THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Live and Streaming Performances!

May. 13, 2021 Â 

"The Addams Family" features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend and his parents.

Directed & Choreographed by Edward Carignan, Associate Director Dionysia Williams, Musical Director Jonathan Collura. The Cast includes: Jordan Stocksdale as Gomez Addams, Tess Marshall as Morticia, Avery Bank as Wednesday Addams, Joe Gallagher as Pugsly Addams, Ben Teitelbaum as Lurch, Luke Bovenizer as Uncle Fester, Linda Kinnison Roth as Grandma, Brian Gray as Mal Beineke, Dionysia Williams as Alice, Keegan Sells as Lucas, Rachel Courtney, Lisa Glover, Dan Kuhlman, Ariel, Mesecca, Joelle Smith and Andre Tomlinson as Ancestors, and Moxie as Dog.

Performances are live and streaming May 13th thru the 30th, 2021 at the Garden Theater, 1187 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://columbusimmersive.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

