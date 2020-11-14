Ohio Theatre's New Owners Plan to Create a Dinner Theatre, Piano Bar, and More

The 20,000 square feet building was bought for $160,000.

The historic Ohio Theatre now has new owners, Michael Bouson and Joe Correll. The 20,000 square feet building was bought for $160,000. The pair talked with Hometown Stations about their plans for the future.

The duo are former reality television producers who started their careers in theatre. Two years ago they decided they wanted to get back in the theatre game.

"We're like wow, we still got it!" exclaimed Bouson. "So, that kind of gave us the theatre bug again, and we went on a yearlong search looking for a theatre to buy, renovate and reopen."

Bouson and Correll plan to create a dinner theatre, as well as a piano bar, and Playwright Bakery and Cafe, in addition to allowing the space to be rented for concerts and other events.

They previously ran a dinner theatre in Nashville, and Bouson is a chef and has much experience in food service.

"I've been doing it a really long time," said Bouson. "So, I really get it. And customer service is 100 percent the most important thing. I don't care how good your food is, if the service is bad, people will not come back."

Renovations will begin soon on their new acquisition and the pair has created a non-profit "Friends of the Ohio Theatre" to gain support. The GoFundMe campaign will begin next week.

"This building doesn't belong to us," Correll said. "It belongs to the community. And if the community gets to be part of it, I think they'll be invested in it."

