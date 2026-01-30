Ohio Contemporary Ballet to Perform BALLET UNBOUND at EJ Thomas Hall

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ohio Contemporary Ballet will return to EJ Thomas Hall on February 28, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. with Ballet Unbound, an electrifying evening that celebrates the evolution of choreography—bridging iconic masterworks with bold, 21st-century creations.



This program highlights the company's fearless approach to contemporary ballet, seamlessly blending tradition and innovation. Audiences will experience a powerful lineup of works by legendary and emerging choreographers, showcasing Ohio Contemporary Ballet's commitment to pushing the ballet form.



The program features Paul Taylor's Airs. One of Taylor's signature works, Airs masterfully blends classical music with modern dance, creating a timeless and emotionally resonant experience. Also on the program is Heinz Poll's Adagio for Two, a work that never loses its luster, renowned for its sculptural poses and meticulous partnering. Critics have described Ohio Contemporary Ballet's performances as “spellbinding,” and this evening promises to be no exception.



Adding a striking contemporary voice, Nycole Ray's Opaque mesmerizes with dancers clad in long, flowing skirts that transform into sculptural extensions of their movement. This work is new to the company and creates the illusion of dancers gliding weightlessly across the stage, evoking mystery, elegance, and depth. Ray is an acclaimed choreographer and former Artistic Director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Encore!, where she spent more than 30 years contributing to the organization's artistic development.



The company will also premiere a newly commissioned work by emerging choreographic voice Avree Walker. Eternal is inspired by the sun and stars and blends fluid movement with contemporary technique. Walker currently serves as Artistic Director of the City of Las Vegas Live Arts Institute and brings extensive experience as both a performing artist and arts leader. His choreographic credits include works for the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica, Nevada Ballet Theatre II, and St. Louis Dance Theatre II.



Ballet Unbound reflects Ohio Contemporary Ballet's ongoing commitment to presenting contemporary choreography and supporting 21st-century artists who are shaping the future of ballet.

