Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome Theatre Department presents ROALD DAHL’S MATIDA THE MUSICAL

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Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Book by Dennis Kelly, Music & Lyrics by Tim Minchin, Based on the book, Matilda by Roald Dahl, Director - Jeff Horst, Technical Director - Nick Hahn, Music Director - Zack Pytel, Stage Manager - Izzy Westfall, Assist Stage Manager - Janessa Sahoo. Cast Members: Matilda - Bella Turi, Miss Trunchbull - Owen Wise, Miss Honey - Bella Ahlum, Mr. Wormwood - Elsa Westover, Mrs. Wormwood - Elizabeth Olms, Michael Wormwood/Dad 3 - Ian Jensen, Mrs. Phelps - Charlotte Ware, Bruce - Josephine Baker, Lavender - Sophia Bisesi, Amanda - Lyla Mihocik, Nigel - Sophie Ordonio, Eric - Kara Levell, Alice - Arela Swihart, Hortensia - Sandhya Suresh Kumar, Tommy - Madelynne Greer, Children’s Entertainer/Scary Kid/Big Kid - Elizabeth Black, Escapologist/Dad 4/Sergei - Andrew Gee, Snark Kid/Dad 2/Henchman 2 - Sandy Yacoub, Mom 1/The Acrobat - Katie Perrault, Doctor - Violet Snethkamp, Rudolpho/Dad 1 - Gloria Griffin, Mom 2 - Pareesa Akbar, Mom 3 - Camille McKay, Mom 4 - Eden Hunter, Nurse - Ella Kennedy, Henchman 1 - Lexi Daniel, Big Kids: Pareesa Akbar, Elizabeth Black, Lexi Daniel, Eden Hunter, Ella Kennedy, Camille McKay, Violet Snethkamp, Sandy Yacoub, Kid Ensemble: Elio Blettery, Sacha Blettery, William Dramble, Cora Joyce, Scarlett O’Neill, Mackenzie Sholl.

Performances run March 19, 20, 21 @ 7pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre/tickets

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer