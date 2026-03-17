Photos: First look at Sunbury Performing Arts Presents DISNEY WINNIE THE POOH, KIDS

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Pooh Bear and all of his friends from the classic children’s books and animated film band together to rescue their friend, Christopher Robin in the family friendly performance. Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman, Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez,Music Adapted & Arranged and Additional Music & Lyrics by Will Van Dyke,Book and Additional Lyrics by Cheryl Davis, Based on the stories of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney Animated feature film.

Woodside Cast will perform on Friday Mar. 20 at 7:00pm, Saturday Mar. 21 at 2:00pm, and the Hundred Acre Cast will perform on Saturday Mar. 21 at 11:00am, Mar. 21 at 5:00pm. Performances at Big Walnut Middle School, 555 S Old 3C Rd, Sunbury, OH 43074, To see the Cast lists and/or to purchase tickets, visit: https://sunburyperformingarts.ludus.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer