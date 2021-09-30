Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ONE NIGHT WITH NIKKI GLASER Comes to The Southern Theatre in November

The event takes place on Friday, November 12, at 7 pm.

Sep. 30, 2021 Â 

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For more than a decade at clubs across the country and as the host of three hit podcasts, Glaser has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy. In that time, she has also executive produced and hosted two TV shows-Nikki & Sara Live (MTV) and Not Safe with Nikki Glaser (Comedy Central)-and made multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world.

CAPA presents One Night with Nikki Glaser at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Friday, November 12, at 7 pm. Tickets are $38.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Glaser's past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up and interviews such as "WTF with Marc Maron" and "JRE with Joe Rogan." She has become a complete open book on mic and not just for the laughs. She's also adamant on being the voice for women that she yearned for as a young, confused, adolescent herself. You can currently find Glasesr flexing her over-sharing muscle as the daily host of the podcast You Up With Nikki Glaser: A Hit of Pod. She is also currently touring in support of her Netflix hour special, "BANGIN," available now.


