MadLab Announces 2019-20 Season

For 2019-20, MadLab is getting it's...stuff together. This season, our full lengths tell the stories of struggling characters trying to keep it together while dealing with hilarious and heartbreaking life events. In addition to those 3 shows, it is another jam packed year including their 21st Theatre Roulette, their 8th Young Writer's Short Play Festival, the latest version of Date Night and more. Details below:



These will make up the 2019-20 season:

"2019 Young Writers Short Play Festival" July 12-27

"Fine Not Fine" August 29 -Sep 7

"The Spare Room" Oct 10 - Oct 26

"Lipstick" Dec 5 - Dec 21

"FFN's Date Night 2020" Feb 6 -- Feb 22

"The Part of Me" March 5 - March 21

The 21st Annual Theatre Roulette May 7-23



"2019 Young Writers Short Play Festival" Fridays and Saturdays July 12th- July 27th at 8:00 with matinees at 3 on Sundays July 14th and 21st.



MadLab is proud to present the eighth edition of The Young Writers Short Play Festival featuring plays written by local high-school students. Young Writers 2019 is a three-week long collection of one-act plays written by Ohio teens and performed and produced professionally by MadLab. In its 8th year, the program continues to grow and expand its presence in Central Ohio, this year the playwrights are from 9 different high schools including new schools.



This year's schedule:



Fridays & 1st Sunday Matinee

July 12th, 19th, and 26th @8pm

July 14 @3pm



Saturdays & 2nd Sunday Matinee

July 13th, 20th, and 27th @8pm

July 21 @3pm



"Fine Not Fine" Thursdays - Saturdays Aug 29-Sep 7 at 8:00



Directed by Andy Batt



Depression may be the biggest health epidemic facing the world today, and still a person suffering from depression is regarded as weak or less than human. Fine Not Fine attempts to help normalize depression by showing how it affects people from all walks of life. Fine Not Fine is a collection of letters and statements from the general public about their experiences with depression. These statements will be woven into a theatrical tapestry.



"The Spare Room" - Fridays and Saturdays Oct 9th - Oct 24th with a special preview on Thursday Oct 8th.



Directed by James Blackmon



Orbiting between the present and memory, "The Spare Room" focuses on the lives of two men in a loving, long term relationship after a singular moment changes the trajectory of both their lives forever. Exploring themes such as sacrifice, responsibility, and ultimately the limits of unconditional love, this play begs the audience to look within themselves and ask, "What would I do?"





Production History: The Spare Room was accepted into Vintage Theatre's New Play Festival in Denver in May of 2017. The reading sold out the theater's 60 person capacity. MadLab's production will the first full production of the play.





"Lipstick" - Fridays and Saturdays Dec 6th - Dec 21st with a special preview on Thursday Dec 5th.. Directed by Stephen Woosley with assistance from Colleen Kochensparger



Lipstick is a silly, sweet farce with a heart of gold and a drawer full of sex toys. Anna has invited Kelly over for dinner, but is it a date? Or just hanging out? How could Anna know?! Is Kelly even gay?! Kelly wears earrings AND boots! Just in case that wasn't confusing enough, a cavalcade of visitors crashes their evening - an ex-girlfriend, a nebby bestie, a handyman, a mom, and a parade of potential suitors. Hijinks, of course, ensue, in this play-shaped love letter to the queer community.



The world premiere is currently scheduled for fall 2019 at Island City Stage, but this would be a regional premiere.



HBMG Foundation's National Winter Playwrights Retreat - Reading Creede, CO

January 4, 2018



Cohesion Theatre Company - Reading As part of International Women's Voices Day Baltimore, MD January 21, 2018



Dir. Dani Turner Kitchen Dog Theatre's New Works Festival - Reading Dallas, TX June 2, 2018



Dir. Marcus Piñon Last Frontier Theatre Conference's Play Lab - Reading Valdez, AK June 13,

2018



Semifinalist, National Playwrights Conference, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, 2018.



Scheduled Productions

Flexible Grey Theatre Company - Workshop Production Dallas, TX July 2019

Island City Stage - World Premiere Ft. Lauderdale, FL Fall 2019





Full Frontal Nudity's "Date Night 2020" Fridays and Saturdays Feb 7 -- Feb 22 with a special preview on Thursday Feb. 6.



MadLab's in-house improv troupe is back with another year of improvising your stories of love. It's a big city with a million stories of love and FFN is gonna tell them.



Directed by Josh Kessler



"The Part of Me" -- Fridays and Saturdays Mar 6 -- Mar 21 with a special preview on Thursday Mar. 5.



Directed by Laura Spires

A pansexual bipolar woman breaks up with her girlfriend, embarking on a search for a new partner, a search made more difficult by her budding mental illness. This expressionist tale is a comic exploration of mental illness and sexuality through the lens of a woman who, while looking for the perfect partner, finds herself.





The Twenty-First Annual Theatre Roulette, May 2020 Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays May 7- May 23



In its twenty-first year, Central Ohio's longest running shorts festival presents 3 very distinct nights of new works rotating over 3 weekends culminating in the final day when all 3 nights of programming are performed.





