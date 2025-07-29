 tracking pixel
Jon Schmidt Brings Solo Piano Tour to Lincoln Theatre This November

The Piano Guys co-founder will perform in Columbus on Friday, November 7.

Jon Schmidt, the acclaimed pianist and composer best known as co-founder of The Piano Guys, will bring his Solo Piano Tour to Columbus for one night only on Friday, November 7 at 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

The Jon Schmidt Solo Piano Tour offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience Schmidt’s music in an intimate format—just one man and a piano. Known for his powerful playing and classical crossover style, Schmidt will perform fan favorites, new compositions, and share personal stories with the warmth and humor that have made him a beloved performer worldwide.

“Getting back to solo performing feels like reconnecting with an old friend,” Schmidt says. “It reminds me why I started playing in the first place.”

Schmidt rose to fame with The Piano Guys, a group whose viral YouTube videos and chart-topping albums have reached over 2 billion views and 2.7 billion streams. This solo tour returns the spotlight to his roots as a composer and soloist, offering a uniquely personal musical experience.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. and start at $32. They can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre, online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.




