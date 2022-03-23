Columbus Symphony Music Director Rossen Milanov and Concertmaster Joanna Frankel Will Be Showcased in New Program

Columbus Symphony Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts a remarkable program showcasing Columbus Symphony Concertmaster Joanna Frankel as she deftly and expertly performs Benjamin Britten's stunning and rarely heard Violin Concerto. The concert also includes Shostakovich's monumental Symphony No. 10, a powerful chronicle of some of the most shattering moments in human history.

Prelude - At 6:30 pm each evening, patrons are invited to join Maestro Milanov near the main stage for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Joanna & Rossen at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Friday Coffee Dress - Friday, April 29, 10am, Ohio Theatre

Experience a working rehearsal prior to that evening's opening-night performance. Seating is general admission for this 2.5-hour, open rehearsal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the fine tuning and preparation behind a Masterworks main stage performance. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. Admission includes coffee and light fare.

About Rossen Milanov

Respected and admired by audiences and musicians alike, Rossen Milanov is currently the music director of the Columbus Symphony, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and newly appointed chief conductor of the Slovenian RTV Orchestra in Ljubljana.

Milanov has established himself as a conductor with considerable national and international presence. He recently completed a seven-year tenure as music director of the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias (OSPA) in Spain. Nationally, he has appeared with the Colorado, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, and Fort Worth symphonies, National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, Link Up education projects with Carnegie Hall and the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and with the Civic Orchestra in Chicago.

Internationally, he has collaborated with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra de la Suisse Romand, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Aalborg, Latvian, and Hungarian National Symphony Orchestras and the orchestras in Toronto, Vancouver, KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic (South Africa), Mexico, Colombia, Sao Paolo, Belo Horizonte, and New Zealand. In the Far East, he has appeared with NHK, Sapporo, Tokyo, and Singapore symphonies, Hyogo Performing Arts Center, and Malaysian and Hong Kong Philharmonics.

About CSO Concertmaster Joanna Frankel

Violinist Joanna Frankel joined the Columbus Symphony on appointment as concertmaster in September of 2016 for the 2016-17 season. She officially assumed the role of concertmaster for the start of the 2017-18 season.

Born in Philadelphia in 1982, Frankel began studying the violin at age 3 with The Suzuki Method. She trained in New York at The Juilliard School and received the prestigious William Schuman Prize upon graduation. Her post-graduate work continued at Carnegie Hall, where she entered the inaugural class of "The Academy," a groundbreaking initiative that trains ambitious young musicians to be 21st century arts leaders.

Her concerto and recital appearances have included engagements across the US, as well as the Netherlands, Russia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Slovakia, Finland, the Middle East, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Her festival appearances include Marlboro Music Festival, Harare International Festival of the Arts, Johannesburg Mozart Festival, Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Centro Cultural Internacional Óscar Niemeyer, La Jolla's SummerFest, Santa Fe New Music, The Aspen Music Festival, and Spoleto Festival USA.

From 2013-16, Frankel served as first concertmaster of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic in Durban, South Africa, and first violinist of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Principal String Quartet.

She performs on a Gaetano Vinaccia violin, crafted in Naples in 1819.