Columbus Symphony Invites Central Ohio To Support The 2022 Columbus Symphony Cares About Kids Virtual Benefit

In lieu of the annual, in-person event, the Columbus Symphony will again offer its annual benefit concert as an online, virtual program. The 2022 Columbus Symphony Cares About Kids: On the Road to a Noteworthy Future Virtual Benefit will be available free of charge to the public at www.ColumbusSymphony.com March 7-12. Proceeds from this extraordinary, week-long event will directly support the CSO's expanded music education programs that are on-track to reach more than 66,000 central Ohio children in the 2021-22 season.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin will emcee the 45-minute program that will feature a remarkable presentation of the prelude from Bach's Cello Suite No. 4 performed by the CSO's 2022 Young Musicians Competition winner Cecilia McVicker. The virtual benefit will also include testimonies from children, teachers, community members, and civic leaders that have been impacted by the CSO's education and outreach efforts.

With the success and critical impact of last year's Benefit Week, the Columbus Symphony's full-time musicians will again donate their time and talents to provide meaningful musical experiences for more than 400 central Ohio children in grades K-12, continuing a model of direct outreach to children in the community. This will include free lessons to student musicians in the Columbus City School District (grades 7-12) and Urban Strings Columbus (ages 11-18) and presentations at the Ohio Hispanic Coalition, Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services, South-Western City Schools (grades 3-12), and Columbus City Schools (grades 3-8) among other opportunities.

"The Columbus Symphony has made a commitment to serve the children in all corners of the community, removing barriers and providing access to as many interactive, educational music experiences as possible," stated Columbus Symphony Executive Director Denise Rehg. "Sparking a curiosity and joy for music expands our children's perception of the world in a positive way, creating a future full of possibilities that we can all enjoy."

The Columbus Symphony presents the 2022 Columbus Symphony Cares About Kids: On the Road to a Noteworthy Future Virtual Benefit March 7-12 at www.ColumbusSymphony.com. The program is free to view and will offer donation opportunities throughout. Online donations can be made here.

