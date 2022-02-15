Columbus Symphony Debuts Principal Horn Brian Mangrum In 'DANTE' SYMPHONY Program

Music Director Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony will journey though Dante's Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso where the divine voices of the women of the Columbus Symphony Chorus will enchant in an angelic Magnificat. This multimedia event includes projection of the famous illustrations of Dante's The Divine Comedy by French artist Gustave Doré. The program also includes Britten's Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes and CSO Principal Horn Brian Mangrum will make his official soloist debut with Richard Strauss' lofty horn concerto.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov near the main stage at 6:30 pm for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Liszt's "Dante" Symphony at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, at 7:30 pm daily. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.