Columbus Children's Theatre Streams 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

The film streams through December 31, 2020.

Dec. 29, 2020  

Columbus Children's Theatre is now streaming an original Christmas musical film, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring... well except in one house. Henry can't seem to sleep on Christmas Eve, and neither can his Dad who is not feeling the Christmas spirit after a difficult year. When suddenly Santa appears and gives them the bad news they are on the naughty list, but there is still a chance to turn things around. With the help of some of Santa's elves the family must perform 3 good deeds before midnight.

Featuring classic Christmas songs, and dances, watch the magic unfold as the family discovers the real meaning of Christmas. An original musical written for Columbus Children's Theatre, this is sure to be a holiday event enjoyed by the whole family.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.



