Columbus Children's Theatre Appoints Zac DelMonte as Artistic Director

Zac DelMonte has been named as the Artistic Director of Columbus Children's Theatre, the organization announced today. Over the past several years, DelMonte has worked closely with the organization as a producer, program coordinator, and as a member of the Senior Voice Faculty. "On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I am excited to welcome Zac to CCT. Zac is well-respected and an accomplished leader in Central Ohio's arts community. I look forward to his contributions to our mission to have meaningful and lasting positive impacts on the students, families and communities we serve," Nick Fortine, CCT's Board President, stated.

Susan Pringle, Executive Director of CCT, agreed. "CCT has been without an Artistic Director since Bill Goldsmith's retirement in 2019. We waited until we found the right candidate who knew our history, culture, and could help bring about our future strategic goals. We have found that in Zac. He is a well-respected member of the community with a strong background in theatre, music, and education. We knew he was someone who could seamlessly move into the organization and help us continue to elevate our artistic standards and our engagement with Central Ohio Youth."

Throughout Central Ohio, DelMonte has worked as a music director and conductor with numerous professional theatre companies and arts organizations. Currently, he is the Resident Music Director for the Butterfly Guild, a group that presents an annual musical to benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital's palliative and hospice care, as well as the Assistant Artistic Director for the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus.

DelMonte also has extensive experience as a teaching artist throughout Ohio, working as the Vocal Director for Musical Director at the Wellington School in Upper Arlington and as a member of the Choral Conducting staff at The Ohio State University. Additionally, he frequently serves as an adjudicator for competitions and festivals throughout Ohio and as a clinician for middle school and high school performing arts programs.

As Artistic Director, DelMonte will be responsible for the artistic strategy for the organization, producing multiple CCT productions each year, and overseeing a new private instruction program for students. "I'm thrilled to be joining CCT in a more substantial capacity, and I look forward to helping more young artists thrive as they explore theatre and hone their abilities.

Continuing CCT's legacy of excellence in theatre education, I am excited to be working toward bringing back more private instruction and the Advanced Performance Academy, as well as mounting full-scale productions that I hope will become a highlight of the theatre experience for audiences here in Columbus. A love of theatre begins in childhood, but we will continue striving to engage artists of all ages and perspectives, and to provide innovative works that speak to the whole family," DelMonte shared.

At Columbus Children's Theatre, they educate and involve young people of all backgrounds in the theatre arts. Through their programs they foster self-esteem and self-discovery by emphasizing discipline, integrity, team-building, and communication skills in a positive and creative environment. They promote access to theatre arts for families who do not have regular opportunities to appreciate theatre in their lives because of either economic, cultural, or other barriers.