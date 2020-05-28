CAPA Offers VIVA FESTIVAL LATINO! In Lieu Of Canceled 2020 Festival Latino

Due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, CAPA today announced the cancelation of Festival Latino 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 8 and 9, at Genoa Park. In lieu of a physical, weekend event, CAPA is offering a week-long, online experience called Viva Festival Latino! August 3-9.

Throughout the week, Viva Festival Latino! will offer a series of online cultural events and activities that highlight some of the favorite features of Festival Latino, the popular, annual event that celebrates the diverse and robust cultures of Latin America. Viva Festival Latino! will include online Latin-American offerings in music, food, dance, visual artists, children's activities, fashion, and community and health and wellness resources.

"While we can't be together in person this year, we can still celebrate what makes Festival Latino so special-the flavors, the sounds, the artists, and the community," stated CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. "The health and safety of our community has to be our first priority, but we invite everyone to gather online and enjoy all that Latin culture has to offer."

The full schedule for Viva Festival Latino! will be announced at a later date and will be posted to the Festival Latino web site and Festival Latino Facebook page.

Festival Latino will resume in 2021 on Saturday and Sunday, August 14 and 15.

