CAPA Announces Nominees For The 2021 CAPA MARQUEE AWARDS

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the nominees in all 11 categories of the 2021 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. Designed to recognize and celebrate the wealth of high-caliber musical theatre talent in central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year.

In addition, participating schools could choose to have their in-person or virtual production reviewed by the program's team of professional adjudicators to provide educationally focused feedback and to evaluate students/productions in the categories of Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators separately evaluated hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence and Outstanding Student Designer.

Nominees for the 2021 CAPA Marquee Awards are:

Outstanding Student Orchestra

New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café

Thomas Worthington High School, Annie

Backstage Excellence

Deck Crew, Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women

Stage Run Crew, Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Set & Properties Crew, Olentangy Orange High School, Working

Senior Leadership Team, Westerville South High School, Songs for a New World

Puppeteers, Worthington Christian School, Little Shop of Horrors

Outstanding Student Designer

Isabella Boehmke, Westerville Central High School, Costume Design, The Wizard of Oz

Andrew Dahlke, Olentangy Berlin High School, Set Design, Little Shop of Horrors

Parin Sensenbrenner, Bishop Watterson High School, Props Design, Pippin

Liv Sweet, Olentangy Liberty High School, Costume Design, Children of Eden

Abigail Swint, Bishop Watterson High School, Hair & Makeup Design, Pippin

Outstanding Technical Execution

Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women

New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café

Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden

Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes

Outstanding Ensemble

Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin

Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women

New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café

Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Stephen Alexander, Olentangy Orange High School, Frank/Conrad in Working

Nicolas Brunet, Dublin Jerome High School, Mr. Laurence in Little Women

Ian Loomis, Grove City High School, Zeke Baylor in Disney's High School Musical

Angelo O'Dorisio, Bishop Watterson High School, Charlemagne in Pippin

Maximillian Warren, Grove City High School, Ryan Evans in Disney's High School Musical

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Eva Fraser, Dublin Jerome High School, Beth March in Little Women

Abigail Hatfield, Olentangy Liberty High School, Yonah in Children of Eden

Megan Liepelt, Dublin Jerome High School, Meg March in Little Women

Emily McVay, Olentangy Orange High School, Rose in Working

Mia Sommer, Dublin Jerome High School, Amy March in Little Women

Best Direction

Allen DeCarlo, Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes

Erin Gibbons, Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Liz O'Dorisio, Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin

Daniel Skrovan, Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden

Cathy Swain-Abrams, Olentangy Orange High School, Working

Best Musical Production

Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin

Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women

Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden

Olentangy Orange High School, Working

Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cade Miller, Olentangy Liberty High School, Cain/Japheth in Children of Eden

Carter Minor, New Albany High School, Carter in Smokey Joe's Café

Tucker O' Roark, Worthington Christian School, Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors

Nicholas Sanchez-Zarkos, Olentangy Liberty High School, Father in Children of Eden

Ethan Zink, Westerville Central High School, The Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Isabella Adams, Dublin Jerome High School, Marmee in Little Women

Sarah Cherryhomes, Pickerington High School North, Missy in The Marvelous Wonderettes

Isabella Eberhardt, Pickerington High School North, Cindy Lou in The Marvelous Wonderettes

Dallys Edwards, Pickerington High School North, Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes

Maeve Gallagher, Dublin Jerome High School, Jo March in Little Women

The CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a virtual student showcase on Wednesday, June 2, at 7:30 pm. The online event will announce the winners of each category and will include performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from participating high schools. Virtual tickets to this online event are $10 and can be purchased at www.CAPAMarqueeAwards.com.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy Award nominees for "Jimmys Week," a 12-day professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts, and compete on the national level for the 2021 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.