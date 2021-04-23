CAPA Announces Nominees For The 2021 CAPA MARQUEE AWARDS
The awards recognize and celebrate the wealth of high-caliber musical theatre talent in central Ohio.
The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the nominees in all 11 categories of the 2021 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. Designed to recognize and celebrate the wealth of high-caliber musical theatre talent in central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year.
In addition, participating schools could choose to have their in-person or virtual production reviewed by the program's team of professional adjudicators to provide educationally focused feedback and to evaluate students/productions in the categories of Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators separately evaluated hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence and Outstanding Student Designer.
Nominees for the 2021 CAPA Marquee Awards are:
Outstanding Student Orchestra
New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café
Thomas Worthington High School, Annie
Backstage Excellence
Deck Crew, Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women
Stage Run Crew, Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Set & Properties Crew, Olentangy Orange High School, Working
Senior Leadership Team, Westerville South High School, Songs for a New World
Puppeteers, Worthington Christian School, Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Student Designer
Isabella Boehmke, Westerville Central High School, Costume Design, The Wizard of Oz
Andrew Dahlke, Olentangy Berlin High School, Set Design, Little Shop of Horrors
Parin Sensenbrenner, Bishop Watterson High School, Props Design, Pippin
Liv Sweet, Olentangy Liberty High School, Costume Design, Children of Eden
Abigail Swint, Bishop Watterson High School, Hair & Makeup Design, Pippin
Outstanding Technical Execution
Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women
New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café
Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden
Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes
Outstanding Ensemble
Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin
Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women
New Albany High School, Smokey Joe's Café
Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Stephen Alexander, Olentangy Orange High School, Frank/Conrad in Working
Nicolas Brunet, Dublin Jerome High School, Mr. Laurence in Little Women
Ian Loomis, Grove City High School, Zeke Baylor in Disney's High School Musical
Angelo O'Dorisio, Bishop Watterson High School, Charlemagne in Pippin
Maximillian Warren, Grove City High School, Ryan Evans in Disney's High School Musical
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Eva Fraser, Dublin Jerome High School, Beth March in Little Women
Abigail Hatfield, Olentangy Liberty High School, Yonah in Children of Eden
Megan Liepelt, Dublin Jerome High School, Meg March in Little Women
Emily McVay, Olentangy Orange High School, Rose in Working
Mia Sommer, Dublin Jerome High School, Amy March in Little Women
Best Direction
Allen DeCarlo, Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes
Erin Gibbons, Olentangy Berlin High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Liz O'Dorisio, Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin
Daniel Skrovan, Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden
Cathy Swain-Abrams, Olentangy Orange High School, Working
Best Musical Production
Bishop Watterson High School, Pippin
Dublin Jerome High School, Little Women
Olentangy Liberty High School, Children of Eden
Olentangy Orange High School, Working
Pickerington High School North, The Marvelous Wonderettes
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Cade Miller, Olentangy Liberty High School, Cain/Japheth in Children of Eden
Carter Minor, New Albany High School, Carter in Smokey Joe's Café
Tucker O' Roark, Worthington Christian School, Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors
Nicholas Sanchez-Zarkos, Olentangy Liberty High School, Father in Children of Eden
Ethan Zink, Westerville Central High School, The Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Isabella Adams, Dublin Jerome High School, Marmee in Little Women
Sarah Cherryhomes, Pickerington High School North, Missy in The Marvelous Wonderettes
Isabella Eberhardt, Pickerington High School North, Cindy Lou in The Marvelous Wonderettes
Dallys Edwards, Pickerington High School North, Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes
Maeve Gallagher, Dublin Jerome High School, Jo March in Little Women
The CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a virtual student showcase on Wednesday, June 2, at 7:30 pm. The online event will announce the winners of each category and will include performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from participating high schools. Virtual tickets to this online event are $10 and can be purchased at www.CAPAMarqueeAwards.com.
Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy Award nominees for "Jimmys Week," a 12-day professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts, and compete on the national level for the 2021 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.