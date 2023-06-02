CAPA Announces Music Headliners for 2023 FESTIVAL LATINO

Festivalgoers can enjoy music, food, children's activities, art, and dance from the heart of Latin America.

CAPA today announced the lineup of International Artists that will headline Festival Latino 2023 presented by Honda. The family-friendly, free event will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, from 11 am-8 pm each day in downtown Columbus' Genoa Park. Festivalgoers can enjoy music, food, children's activities, art, and dance from the heart of Latin America.

Festival Latino—the largest Latin event in Ohio—will include a free Kickoff Dance Party featuring Columbus-based Latino bands on Friday, August 11 in the lower field plaza of Lower.com Field.

The Festival Latino 2023 headline artists will be:

Saturday, August 12

Alex Matos

Dominican Republic - Salsa

One of the best in a generation of salsa artists to come from the Dominican Republic, Matos started performing publicly at the age of 5 and made his first TV appearance at 12. His breakthrough was in 2011 with the song “Si Entendieras,” and Matos has since performed throughout Latin American, the United States and around the world. He has over 50 million views on YouTube and has won recognition, including Salsa Artist of the Year in 2012 and 2013 at the Cassandra Awards (formerly Soberano Awards). His latest album is a tribute to Dominican balladeer Anthony Rios.

Los Yaguaru

Mexico - Cumbia

Veteran performers Los Yaguaru, led by director and founder Ángel Venegas, are among the foremost practitioners of cumbia, a tropical music genre popular throughout Latin America. Thanks to their innovative style, such as orchestral cumbia with trumpets, clarinets, trombones, and drums, they give it a very special touch. 

Sunday, August 13

Adolescentes Orquesta

Venezuela – Salsa

This Venezuelan "romántica" salsa band has entertained audiences worldwide both live and on record since its founding in the mid-1990s. Known for its lively rhythms, catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics that touch on themes like love, heartbreak, and growing up, Adolescentes Orquesta has won several awards, including a 2005 Latin Grammy for its album, Respiro.

Eddy Herrera

Dominican Republic - Merengue

Seven-time Cassandra Award-winning vocalist Eddy Herrera got his start with influential bandleader Wilfrido Vargas while he was still in college. His successful solo career includes numerous international honors, including several Latin Grammy Award nominations, festival performances and hit songs, including “Para Toda La Vida.” In 2022, he served as one of the coaches in the second season of “The Voice Dominicana.”

www.FestivalLatino.net

All programs and artists are subject to change.

 

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA's 2022-23 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and The Columbus Foundation's Helen W. Wildermuth Fund for Drama and Music, Adalene Flechtner Fund for Columbus, Richard H. and Ann Shafer Fund II, and Wayne E. and Mildred K. Smith Fund for Columbus, with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit Click Here.




Recommended For You