Youngstown Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season

The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra has announced the dates for its 2021-22 season, WKBN reports. The season will kick off on Sunday, September 19 with a concert conducted by Miriam Burns at the Edward W. Powers Auditorium.

Season ticket packages and single concert tickets will go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Single concert tickets will range from $42 to $62.

Tickets will be available at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Box Office by calling 330-259-9651 and the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium by calling 330-259-0555. Both box offices are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will also be available at youngstownsymphony.com, deyorpac.org and stambaughauditorium.com.

The full concert lineup is as follows:

Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Edward W. Powers Auditorium - the DeYor Performing Arts Center

Conductor: Miriam Burns

Saturday, October 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

The Concert Hall - Stambaugh Auditorium

Conductor: John Varineau

Organist: Scott Dettra

Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Edward W. Powers Auditorium - the DeYor Performing Arts Center

Conductor: Raffaele Ponti

Pianist: Jim Brickman

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Ford Family Recital Hall - the DeYor Performing Arts Center

Conductor: Miriam Burns

Friday, February 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Edward W. Powers Auditorium - the DeYor Performing Arts Center

Conductor: Carl Topilow

Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The Concert Hall - Stambaugh Auditorium

Conductor: Andre Raphel

Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 4 p.m.

Ford Family Recital Hall - the DeYor Performing Arts Center

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The Concert Hall - Stambaugh Auditorium

Conductor: Miriam Burns