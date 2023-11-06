Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEYS FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House Photo
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House

Cleveland Play House presents a reimagined adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, a haunting and highly theatrical adaptation of the classic horror story. Just in time for Halloween, this sensual, poetic adaptation by David Catlin currently running through November 12 in the Outcalt Theatre, located in the heart of Playhouse Square. Watch a teaser trailer for the production here!

2
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Connor Palace Photo
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Connor Palace

What did our critic think of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Connor Palace? David Greene, the Senior Vice President of Programming at Playhouse Square, informs theater-goers in his program notes for GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY that “it is a non-traditional musical which features songs by music legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Dylan.” 

3
Tickets For FUNNY GIRL at Playhouse Square On Sale Tomorrow Photo
Tickets For FUNNY GIRL at Playhouse Square On Sale Tomorrow

FUNNY GIRL, the sensational musical comedy revival, is coming to Cleveland for a limited three-week engagement. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square This Month Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square This Month

The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square, will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 35th production of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running November 24 – December 23, 2023. 

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House Video
Watch a Teaser for MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Cleveland Play House
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Cleveland SHOWS
Ravel's Mother Goose in Cleveland Ravel's Mother Goose
Severance Music Center (2/15-2/17)
Beautiful, the Carole King Musical in Cleveland Beautiful, the Carole King Musical
Beck Center For the Arts (7/12-8/11)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Cleveland Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Beck Center For the Arts (12/01-12/30)
Beethoven's Pastoral in Cleveland Beethoven's Pastoral
Severance Music Center (2/22-2/25)
Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet in Cleveland Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet
Severance Music Center (12/07-12/09)
Elf, The Musical in Cleveland Elf, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (11/24-12/17)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Cleveland The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Cleveland (12/02-12/16)
A Christmas Carol—One Woman. A Whole Host of Characters. in Cleveland A Christmas Carol—One Woman. A Whole Host of Characters.
Renaissance Theatre (12/08-12/10)
SOMETHING CLEAN in Cleveland SOMETHING CLEAN
Dobama Theatre (3/08-3/30)
Jitney in Cleveland Jitney
Beck Center For the Arts (4/05-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You