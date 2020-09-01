Verb Ballets Continues to Perform via Livestream Series

NeoClassical Lines will be presented on October 9, 2020.

On October 9, 2020 at 7:00pm, Verb Ballets will present a private live stream performance of neoclassical ballets. These works will feature the bold, clean aesthetic lines of ballet with a modern take on the classical form. Returning to the stage is Grace, a moving contemporary ballet by Howard University professor and choreographer, Royce Zackery. In it, the couples dancing tell the story of the strength, perseverance, and elegance of the human condition. The company will also remount Heinz Poll's Adagio for Two Dancers. This breathtaking duet highlights luxurious partnering with lifts that make for ravishingly sculpted closeness. Also, on the program will be a new work choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson, MFA.



Due to closures of theatres and prohibited gatherings of large crowds caused by COVID-19, Verb Ballets continues to look for ways to innovate and bring new dance experiences to the community. This season will be unlike any other in the history of the company. Verb Ballets is committed to presenting work while ensuring a safe environment for its dancers and patrons while following all health recommendations by the state. For the 2020-21 season Verb Ballets launched a new series, ACCESS/Verb, of private livestream performances.



On October 9, 2020 at 7:00pm Verb Ballets presents NeoClassical Lines as the third of the ACCESS/Verb series. Suggested ticket price is $25 or pay what you wish.





October 9, 2020 7:00PM

ACCESS/Verb Series- NeoClassical Lines

Private Livestream Performance

Suggested Ticket $25

https://verbballets.org/neoclassical-lines/

Photo Credit: Bill Naiman

