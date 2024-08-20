Tickets for SOME LIKE IT HOT On Sale At Playhouse Square Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playhouse Square has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of SOME LIKE IT HOT in Cleveland will go on sale Wednesday, August 21.

Tickets will be available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600. SOME LIKE IT HOT is part of the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman (Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The Production Team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis (Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is produced on tour by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, and co-produced by Hunter Arnold, Roy Furman, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Cue to Cue Productions, Sandy Robertson, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, ATG Productions, Bob Boyett, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, Independent Presenters Network; D. S. Moynihan, Executive Producer.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Concord Theatricals Recordings released the Grammy Award-winning SOME LIKE IT HOT (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide in March 2023 with CD and vinyl now available.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is part of the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square and will play the Connor Palace for 24 performances, November 5 - 24, 2024. Show times are Tuesdays – Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 1:30 and 7:30PM, and Sundays at 1:00 and 6:30 PM. Tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, August 21st, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call 216-640-8600.

Comments