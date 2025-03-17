The National Center For Choreography-Akron Hosts DANCING LAB: IMMERSIVE SPACES & ALTERNATE PLACES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Center for Choreography-Akron has announced an artist talk and film screening event on April 15 at the Nightlight Cinema to mark the culmination of its Dancing Lab: Immersive Spaces & Alternate Places.

Artists Raphael Xavier (Philadelphia, PA), Bridgman|Packer Dance (Valley Cottage, NY), and Hanna Ali (Miami, FL) gather to explore: Can immersive spaces become the next normalized practice for choreographers to tour their work?

NCCAkron is a research hub for dance. Dancing Labs bring dance artists, industry stakeholders, and thought partners from across the U.S. together to create a learning community and investigate shared questions. Dancing Lab: Immersive Spaces & Alternate Places brings select U.S. dance artists and designers together to visit three cities, explore immersive digital exhibitions, and reflect on whether these experiences are the next frontier for dance performance. Artists Raphael Xavier and Bridgman|Packer Dance are known for their work in video and incorporating multimedia practices. Hanni Ali, a spatial designer, architect, and YoungArts alum, also joins this cohort.

In-person convenings in Houston, TX and Miami, FL have incorporated guest technologists and site visits to Meow Wolf Houston, Radio Tave, ARTECHOUSE Houston, Art Club at POST Houston, Captiv Studios, Superblue Miami, and the New World Center in Miami Beach.

The lab cohort will participate in an artist talk and film screening on April 15. Following the conversation, the Nightlight Cinema will present the documentary Obsessed with Light, a meditation on light and the enduring obsession to create. The film pulls back the curtain on Loïe Fuller, a pioneer of dance, lighting, and design.

Event Details

Inside the Dancer's Studio: Live - Obsessed with Light

Artist Talk & Film Screening, hosted by NCCAkron & Nightlight Cinema

Tuesday, April 15

6:30pm Artist Talk

7pm Film Screening

Nightlight Cinema, 30 N High St, Akron, OH 44308

Tickets are FREE, RSVP is required

https://www.nccakron.org/event-details/obsessedwithlight

NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke shares, "Artists do not innovate in a vacuum. As part of society and a broader working ecology, they rely on organizations to distribute or share their work and audiences to engage with it. Loïe Fuller came of age at a time when technological advancements like electricity were beginning to happen inside theaters. Today's artists like those in our Dancing Lab cohort build work inside proscenium theater spaces and explore possibilities of bringing dance and technology into other places. This event will bring all of these themes together."

