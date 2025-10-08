THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME to be Presented at Gates Mills Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gates Mills Players is inviting audiences to an evening (and afternoon) of laughter and warmth with Things My Mother Taught Me - a funny, heartfelt comedy that follows one very chaotic moving day - and an ill-timed proposal - as both plans hilariously unravel. Audiences can expect plenty of laughs, sharp physical comedy and all-too-relatable "helpful" parents dropping in.

Director John Hickman brings a special connection to this production. A decade ago, he served as stage manager when his aunt directed the same play. Now, stepping into the director's chair, Hickman offers a fresh vision based in his own entertainment interests.

""There aren't many other performances of this show - it's a unique script!" Hickman shares. "This show brings to mind my love of classic and modern sitcoms, and they have inspired my vision of this show, in both the relationships and the physical comedy in this production."

Leading the cast, Chelsea Falatic and Aaron Algren deliver genuine, winning performances, while the rest of the ensemble provides full-hearted support that keeps the laughs coming and the stakes earnestly felt.

Director John Hickman and the Gates Mills Players promise an evening of theatrical fun that will appeal to fans of a broad age range. Whether you're still looking for "the one," have been married for 50 years, have been someone's special boy or girl or have had one grow up before your very eyes - this show is one you'll connect with.