THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE Comes to Clague Playhouse

Clague Playhouse will present The Half-Life of Marie Curie, written by Lauren Gunderson, from Friday, March 21 through Sunday, April 13, 2025. Performances are on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8PM and on Sundays at 2PM.

In 1911, Marie Curie won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of the elements radium and polonium. By 1912, she was the object of ruthless gossip over an alleged affair with the married Frenchman Paul Langevin, all but erasing her achievements from public memory. Weakened and demoralized by the press lambasting her as a “foreign” Jewish temptress and a homewrecking traitor, Marie agrees to join her friend and colleague Hertha Ayrton, an electromechanical engineer and suffragette, at her summer home in England. The Half-Life of Marie Curie revels in the power of female friendship as it explores the relationship between these two brilliant women, both of whom are mothers, widows, and fearless champions of scientific inquiry. “A frisky, feminist crowd-pleaser, THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE radiates empowerment—which is fitting, since it centers on the woman who coined the term radioactivity. …enlightening and entertaining.” —Time Out New York.

Directed by Anne McEvoy, our case features Jess Antrobus as Marie Curie and Carrie Williams as Hertha Ayrton.

Talk-backs with the cast and crew will be held after the show on Saturday, March 22 and on Sunday, March 30.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 (hours Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6PM) or online.

