THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Akron This Fall at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The national tour of The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical including Best Musical, will return to Akron this fall for a limited two-night engagement at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall at The University of Akron. Performances will take place Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1, 2025, with curtain at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon is directed by Parker and Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, who also choreographed the original Broadway production. The current tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, based on the Broadway staging.

The production features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, and hair design by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, with music supervision and vocal arrangements also by Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since its Broadway debut in 2011, The Book of Mormon has broken records at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre and has gone on to win more than 30 international awards, including the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical has also earned accolades in the West End and across touring productions throughout the U.S., UK, Europe, and Australia.

Presented by Playhouse Square and NETworks Presentations, The Book of Mormon continues to be one of the most successful and acclaimed musicals of its generation.

Comments