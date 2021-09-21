Sorg Opera House Announces New Shows For 2021-22 Following Renovations

The Sorg Opera House returns to performances beginning this week! The venue has announced its upcoming lineup of shows for 2021-22, following its recent renovations.

The venue received a $17,768 grant from the Middletown Community Foundation and used the money to purchase curtains and resurface the stage floor, Journal-News reports.

SORG aims to provide programming and services that make an essential contribution to the cultural economy, economic revitalization, education, and quality of life of Middletown, Ohio and its region.

Learn more at https://www.sorgoperahouse.org/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Tuck Everlasting - 9/23 - 9/26

Harlee's Haunted Hideout - 10/1/21

Michael Griffin - America's Escape Hero - 10/2/21

CTA: The Sounds of Chicago - 10/8/21

Classic Rock Experience - 10/9/21

The Ultimate Doors - 10/15/21

Terry Lee Goffee: World's Premier Johnny Cash - 10/16/21

Blessed Union of Souls - 10/22/21

Strutter: America's #1 Kiss Tribute - 10/23/21

Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute - 11/5/21

The Menus - 11/6/21

The Almond Butter Band - 11/12/21

The Belaires Show Band - 11/13/21

Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC - 11/19/21

Beatle Mania Magic - 11/20/21

Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John - 11/27/21

The Motortown All Stars - 12/11/21

25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - 1/13 - 1/16/22

Signs of Life: The Essence of Pink Floyd - 1/22/22

Little Women - 3/3 - 3/6/22

Riders In The Sky - 3/12/22

The Cleverlys - 3/19/22

Into The Woods - 5/5 - 5/8/22

Considering Matthew Shepard - 6/2 - 6/5/22