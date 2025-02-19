THE OUTSIDERS Joins Playhouse Square 25-26 Broadway Season

Playhouse Square has revealed that The Outsiders, winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, is the final title on their seven show Broadway Series 2025-2026 lineup. Season ticket packages will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, February 26, at 11 a.m.



Adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Dayna Taymor.



In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”



As a co-producer on The Outsiders, Playhouse Square received a 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical after the show’s win in June.



Today’s announcement capped a months-long reveal which began back in August 2024, when the new musical The Notebook announced that it would launch its national tour at Playhouse Square. Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook features music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (“This is Us”). Those performances will kick off the new 25-26 KeyBank Broadway Season with performances September 6 - 27, 2025.



Playhouse Square will also host the national tour launch of Hell’s Kitchen, the new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway. Hell’s Kitchen will play Playhouse Square for three weeks, October 10 – November 1, 2025.



The season continues in 2026 with the Stereophonic (January 6 - 25, 2026), the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Play and the most Tony nominated play in history; Suffs (February 3 – 22, 2026), an original, Tony Award winning musical about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote; Water for Elephants (March 10 – 29, 2026), adapted from the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel; The Outsiders (April 28 – May 17, 2026), winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical; and The Great Gatsby (June 9 – 28, 2026), the Tony Award-winning new musical that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story and the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.



With more than 40,000 season ticket holders annually, Playhouse Square is the country’s premier market for touring Broadway. No other touring Broadway venue in North America has a larger season ticket holder community than Playhouse Square.



Season ticket holders to the KeyBank Broadway Series not only enjoy a savings of up to 55% compared with purchasing shows individually, but also incredible benefits and flexibility in scheduling. Season ticket holders can pay off their packages over a period of time by choosing a monthly payment plan that works for their budget. They also receive exclusive pre-sale access to other shows at Playhouse Square. And should something prevent a season ticket holder from attending a show on their scheduled date, they have the option of exchanging their tickets into another performance that works for them. That means as many as 23 alternative dates for each show on the series!

