Patrick Gleason, Larry F. Houston, Pasqual Ferry, Michael Golden Top FAN EXPO Cleveland Creators

Comic creators including Patrick Gleason ("Amazing Spider-Man," "Batman and Robin"), Larry F. Houston ("X-Men: The Animated Series," "X-Men 97"), Michael Golden ("Avengers," "The Micronauts"), Pasqual Ferry ("Doom Academy") and dozens of others who have delighted millions with their work will be on hand in a standout Artist Alley at FAN EXPO Cleveland, March 21-23 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Among the other standout superstar artists and writers fans can meet are Claudia Gray ("Star Wars," "House of EL"), Jesus Merino ("Waller vs. Wildstorm"), Rags Morales ("Action Comics," "Green Lantern"), Peter Tomasi ("The Rocketfellers," "Hornsby and Halo"), Enid Balam ("Spider-Gwen," "NYX") Ariel Diaz ("Amazing Spider-Man," "Mirka Andolfo"), Guy Gilchrist ("The Muppets," "Nancy"), Aaron Reynolds ("Effin' Birds"), Arthur Suydam ("Marvel Zombies," "The Walking Dead"), Jonboy Meyers ("Venom," "The Flash"), Marco Rudy ("RDW," "Winter Soldier"), Stephanie Williams ("Nubia and the Amazons," "Wakanda Forever"), Ron Wilson ("The Thing," "Marvel Two-in-One") and many more.

Virtually every franchise will be well-represented by numerous creators. Q&A's, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities, and more help turn FAN EXPO Cleveland's Artist Alley into a paradise for comics lovers of all genres.

Fans can view the entire FAN EXPO Cleveland field of creators at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/comic-creators/.

Today's announcement of the comics creator field enhances a celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO Cleveland that includes "Supernatural" standouts Jared Padalecki, Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert, Ruth Connell, DJ Qualls, and Samantha Smith; Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch ("Superman & Lois"); David Tennant, Catherine Tate, and Jenna Coleman ("Doctor Who"); "Smallville" stars Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort; Grant Gustin ("The Flash"), "Daredevil" standout Charlie Cox; Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian"); Danielle Panabaker, Tom Cavanagh and Candice Patton ("The Flash"); Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel ("High School Musical"); David Giuntoli ("Grimm"); and Aidan Scott ("One Piece").

FAN EXPO Cleveland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

