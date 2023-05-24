MATILDA to be Presented at Rubber City Theatre in June

From June 9 to June 11 at the historic Goodyear Theatre, music like "When I Grow Up" and "Revolting Children" will take center stage.

Rubber City Theatre has announced that tickets are on sale for Roald Dahl's Matilda, with book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

From June 9 to June 11 at the historic Goodyear Theatre, music like "When I Grow Up" and "Revolting Children" will take center stage as Matilda (played by Emma Knapp [June 9/10] and Annie Pelletier [June 10/11]), a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers, uses her courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace from the mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (played by Equity actor James Stover), who hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules.

Tickets are selling quickly and range from $20 to $50. They can be purchased by visiting Click Here

"Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is our first ever cross over between our theatre education department and our professional mainstage series," says Sarah Bailey, director. "It has been wonderful to watch our talented young performers observe the professional actors and learn from their process. It is also a hoot to watch our talented adults enjoy 'playing along with the kids.'"

Rubber City Theatre's production stars Emma Knapp and Annie Pelletier as Matilda, Equity Actor James Stover as Miss Trunchball, Mikaela Ray as Miss Honey, Anna Marmaduke as Mrs. Wormwood, Equity Actor Matt Gittins as Mr. Wormwood, Gavin Ditz as Michael Wormwood, Sharon Jackson as Mrs. Phelps, and Jay Sigler, Anna Popa, Isabelle Bailey, Jayson Reppart, Molly Oldham as the adult ensemble joining 22 young performers in the show!

In addition to welcoming actors to its stage, the creative team behind the show includes Director Sarah Bailey, Choreographer Rachel Palermo, Music Director Oliver Deak, Equity Stage Manager Emily Wright, Equity Assistant Stage Manager Amanda Ricard, Costume Designer Irene Mack-Shafer, Scenic Designer John Rawling, Lighting Designer Jonathon Hunter, and Intimacy Director Julia Fisher.

Support for this production comes from Acme Fresh Market, the GAR Foundation, Peg's Foundation, Akron Community Foundation, the Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation and the Ohio Arts Council.




