Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; at Chagrin Valley Little Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jen Justice - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 16%

Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Jailyn Sherell Harris - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 12%

Martin Cespedes - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 11%

Aubrie Morrison - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 9%

Melanie Leibold - SISTER ACT - Cassidy Theatre 8%

Hannah Stephens - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 7%

Marc C. Howard - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Dylan Ratell - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Kevin Marr II - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Martin Cespedes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Dusten Welch - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the arts 2%

Jailyn Sherell Harris - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Bebe Weinberg Katz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacklyn Kruyne - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 9%

Gwen Stembridge - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 9%

Michelle Souza - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theater 8%

Hannah Dougall - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

Jasen J. Smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Madison Unger - LOUDER THAN WORDS:A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 7%

Amanda Magpoc - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Irene Mack-Shaffer - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Jasen J. Smith - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Terry Pieritz - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 5%

Jasen J. Smith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jasen J Smith / Megan Nelson - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Meghan Barylak - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Kasey Ziska - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

Mayim Hamblen - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Vanessa Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Amanda Kittel - LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 1%

Lex Liang - HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL - Rubber City Theatre 1%

John J Stephens - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Trinidad Snyder - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 10%

Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 8%

Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Joe Turner - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 7%

Christian Andrews - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 6%

Brenton Cochran - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Dane Leasure - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Eugene Sumlin - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

Terri kent - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse 4%

Brian Westerley - SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Victoria Bussert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Great Lakes Theater 4%

Sarah Bailey - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 3%

Victoria Bussert - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Beck Theater 3%

Eric van Baars - FREAKY FRIDAY - Kent State University 3%

Dylan Ratell - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Dan Hunsicker - JOHN & JEN - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Cory Ott - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Terri Kent - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 2%

Dance Leasure - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber city Shakespeare company 2%

Terri Kent - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Dan Hendrock - RENT - Performing Arts Academy 2%

Richard Morris, Jr. - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Bebe Weinberg Katz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 1%

Brint Learned - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Fred Gloor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 17%

Terri Kent - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse 12%

Courtney Brown - CORKTOWN - Kent State University 11%

Daniel Hunsicker - PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 7%

Dane Leasure - LOVE IN RESERVE - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Fabio Polanco - LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 6%

Fred Gloor - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

William Roudebush - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 6%

Brian Westerley - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 5%

Lou Petrucci - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 5%

Ryan Bergeron & Roxana Bell - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 5%

Nathan Motta - LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 4%

Russ Borski - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 4%

August Scarpelli - THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Chris Bizub - BECKY’S NEW CAR - Strongsville Community Theater 3%

Michael Weaver - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane playhouse 9%

NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

ALL SHOOK UP - Near West Theater 7%

WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 6%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Beck Center for the Arts 4%

CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 3%

GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

LITTLE MERMAID - Near West Theater 2%

CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

HURRICANE DIANE - Dobama 1%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Spotlight Theatre 1%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%

CINDERELLA - Near West 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jack-Anthony Ina - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 12%

Wes Sneed - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 11%

T. Codella - SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 8%

Nick Tamborino - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Jaemin Park - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 6%

Daniel Hunsicker - PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

Jaemin Park - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Russ Borski - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 6%

Jaemin Park - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 5%

Jaemin Park - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 5%

Jaemin Park - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS​ - Porthouse theatre 4%

Jack-Anthony Ina - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Ayron Lord - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Lance Switzer - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 2%

Jaemin Park - LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

Jaemin Park - PASSAGE - Helen Lab Theatre 1%

James Kyle Davis - ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bruno Bush - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 12%

Anthony Trifiletti - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 12%

Ron Hazelett - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Dave Cox - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 9%

Anthony Ruggiero - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 8%

Ellie Kelly - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 8%

Maria DiDonato - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 6%

Jonathan Swoboda - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Jennifer Korecki - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 5%

Alexandre Marr - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Edward Ridley, Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jennifer Korecki - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Edward Ridley, Jr. - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Angelina Seemann - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

Steven A. Miller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

John Krol - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Jonathan Gordon - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 2%



Best Musical

NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 9%

NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 8%

ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 8%

MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 7%

WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 6%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 5%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

CHAINING ZERO - Kent state university 4%

RENT - Cassidy Theatre 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Great Lakes Theater 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

HOW THE DRAG QUEEN STOLE CHRISTMAS - Rust Belt Theatre 2%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Beck Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Near West Theater 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Cassidy Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Near West 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

JOHN & JEN - Western Reserve Playhouse 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 27%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 19%

ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 16%

BEDROOM CULTURE - Cleveland Public Theater 14%

THE ROCKIN HORRIBLES - Rust Belt Theatre 11%

LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theatre Company 8%

NOTHING'S MAGIC (BY GABRIELLE DIDONATO) - Convergence Continuum 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Karsen Guldan - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 7%

Tony Heffner - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 5%

Sophie OLeary - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 5%

Kaylea Kudlaty - LITTLE WOMEN - Cassidy Theater 5%

Halle St. John - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 4%

Alexa Lopez - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theater 4%

David Ludick - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 4%

Daniel Gordejev - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Natalina Kazimir - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Jason Eno - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber city Shakespeare company 3%

Brian Hirsch - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Charlie Khadir - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Emily Sedmak - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Anthony Covatta - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Jake Kleve - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Heather Culotta - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Moriah Cary - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Hannah Stephens - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 2%

Alaina Tennant - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Josh Mink - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 2%

Natalie Zenczak - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 2%

Danny Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Robert Dennick Joki - HOW THE DRAG QUEEN STOLE CHRISTMAS - Rust Belt Theatre 2%

Corey Thur - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Keith Carr - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 9%

Julia ziel - MONSTER IN THE CLOSET - Broadview Heights Spotlight 8%

Tong Xu - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Amiee Collier - HURRICANE DIANE - Dobama 6%

Shley Snider - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Blank Canvas Theatre 6%

Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - CORKTOWN - Kent State University 6%

Amanda Vigneault - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Courtney Brown - ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Hannah Hall - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 4%

Adam C. Alderson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Christian Achkar - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane playhouse 4%

Mia Radabaugh - BECKY’S NEW CAR - Strongsville Community Theater 3%

Brandi Eaton - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 3%

Maurice Kimball IV - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for theArts 3%

Chennelle Bryant-Harris - LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 3%

Claudia Cromly - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 3%

Steven Schuerger - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 2%

Anthony Covatta - WHITE - Convergence Continuum 2%

Corey East - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 2%

Corrine Howery - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 2%

Emily Beck - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 1%

Em Davis - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 1%

Jaren Hodgson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 25%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 19%

CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 6%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 6%

LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 6%

THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 4%

SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 4%

LOVE IN RESERVE - Rubber City Theatre 4%

THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse 4%

MADHOUSE - Rust Belt Theatre 3%

ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 2%

LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

MAURITIUS - Stow Players 1%

NOTHING'S MAGIC - Convergence Continuum 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Morris, Jr. - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Wes Carney - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 9%

Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 9%

Chris Hrach - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 7%

Cameron Mihalek - CINDERELLA - Near West 6%

Jenna Nicole Jamison - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 6%

Brian C. Seckfort - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 5%

Travis Daniel Williams - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 5%

Russ Borski - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 5%

Devin Gallo - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Brian C. Seckfort - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Richard Morris, Jr. - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Nolan O'Dell - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Ron Newell - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 3%

Ben Needham - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Dan Hunsicker - JOHN & JEN - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Brian Seckfort - FREAKY FRIDAY - Kent State University 2%

John Rawlings - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Cheri Prough-DeVol - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 1%

Brian C. Seckfort - LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Rowland - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Vic DeAngelo - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 12%

Evan Gottschalk - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 11%

Ian Macdonald - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 11%

Tom Marquardt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Carlton Guc - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 8%

Clair Vogt - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 7%

Breanna Lecklikner - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 6%

Hazen Tobar - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Daniel Hunsicker - PUFFS - Broadview Heights 6%

John Coyne - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Christopher Pepe - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Dan Mayer - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Anthony Ghali - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 12%

Vivien Morrison - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 11%

Daniel Chiaberta - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

Karen Graves - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 5%

Sawyer Swick - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

KimDahae Wenz - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 5%

Kai Pennington - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 4%

Christopher Michael - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Tyler Milicic - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

Kyla Burke - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 4%

Bonita Jenkins - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Maya Galipeau - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Rachael Armbruster - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Peggy Newton - LITTLE WOMEN - Cassidy Theater 3%

Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Lauren Nicole - RENT - Cassity Theatre 2%

Abbey Brinkhoff - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West Theater 2%

Alexis James - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Jocelyn Trimmer - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Hannah Storch - CINDERELLA - Ohio Shakespeare 2%

Hannah Hall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Kris Lyons - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Beck Theater 2%

Todd Cooper - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Christina Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Kris Lyons - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Great Lakes T 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mia Tucker - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 22%

Keith Carr - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Laura Niehaus - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Alexa Curtain - MONSTER IN THE CLOSET - Broadview heights spotlight 8%

Peggy Newton - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 7%

Terence Cranedonk - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 6%

Jeff Haffner - ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Mia Radabaugh - THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse 6%

Theresa Pedone - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

Makenna Bird - LISTENING (8X10: THE EILEEN MOUSHEY THEATREFEST) - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Katherine GeBoer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 4%

Andrew Keller - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Jill Kenderes - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 3%

Khaki Hermann - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

Mark Hilan - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 2%

Roland Moore - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 1%

