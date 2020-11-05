Cleveland Orchestra's Music Director Discusses the IN FOCUS Series

A team of Cleveland Clinic doctors, led by Dr. James Merlino, have also been examining the orchestra's ability to operate safely.

Cleveland Orchestra's digital In Focus series is currently underway. The orchestra's music director Franz Welser-Möst recently chatted with WKSU about what the process has been like.

"We are allowed 42 people on stage," Welser-Möst said. "They all have to sit at least six feet apart, which makes it unbelievably difficult for everyone. This is an orchestra which is used to listening to each other really carefully and reacting very quickly to each other. And they can't hear each other on the stage."

"Can you put wind players on the stage? What should be the distancing? Do you do it with an audience or not? How many people can you have onstage? You have a body of tremendously talented individuals which stretch, you know, all the demographics - some younger, some older," Merlino said. "And so, how do you take that into account?"

Read more on WKSU and learn more about the In Focus series at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/Tickets/in-focus-schedule/.

