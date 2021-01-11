CPH Rings In The New Year With Stories and Songs Of Determination, Resiliency, and Change

Cleveland Play House rings in the new year with the next installment of Theatre Thursday: Inspiring Resolutions on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

Hosted by Artistic Director Laura Kepley, the January edition features performances by Peter Hargrave, Eric Lockley, Laura Perrotta, and Mariama Whyte.

Additionally, life coach Bjorn DuPaty of Bjorn DuPaty Coaching shares helpful tips for making New Year's resolutions stick. Tickets to Theatre Thursday are Pay What You Can starting at $5 and are available at www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Cleveland Play House Artistic Director Laura Kepley states, "For January's Theatre Thursday, we wanted to start the new year in conversation with artists around the ideas of growth, change, and charting a new course." Kepley says, "At CPH, we have been trying to provide as many opportunities to as many artists as possible. During the pandemic, we learned from our communities of artists that a project with a deadline can be a lifeline. We have put together projects for artists that will spark creativity, provide some financial support, and encourage them to try something new that will stretch them in surprising ways. For this event, CPH provided a virtual stage, and our artists have filled it with beautifully crafted, spell-binding, and inspiring performances."

With Theatre Thursday: Inspiring Resolutions, CPH welcomes back four incredible artists: Peter Hargrave (Tiny Houses, Shakespeare in Love), Eric Lockley (How We Got On), Laura Perrotta (A Christmas Story, The Diary of Anne Frank), and Mariama Whyte (The Amen Corner, The Nolan Williams Project).

The event includes an eclectic offering of performances, including: excerpts from the plays The Belle of Amherst by William Luce, The Amen Corner by James Baldwin, and For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf by Ntozake Shange; poems by Maya Angelou and Emily Dickinson; as well as covers of classic songs by Tom Paxton and Nina Simone; and original writings and songs. The event also features a special segment with life coach and professional actor Bjorn DuPaty (CPH's Pipeline and Fairfield), who will discuss techniques for keeping resolutions and other wellness tips for the new year.

KeyBank is Presenting Sponsor of the 2020-21 Theatre Season at Cleveland Play House.

Additional funding for Theatre Thursday: Inspiring Resolutions is provided by Bank of America and the John P. Murphy Foundation.

Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is Pay What You Can starting at $5 per household. The event will be broadcast on ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Patrons can purchase viewing tickets exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which allows audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. Events take place on the third Thursday of each month through April 2021. All events at 7:00 pm. For more information, please visit: www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

CPH Digital Pass Subscriptions are available starting at $75. Subscribers receive premium access to artistic programming and special events throughout the virtual season. Passes are available exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com/subscribe.