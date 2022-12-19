12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Rubber City Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jen Justice - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 16%

Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 15%

Jailyn Sherell Harris - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 11%

Martin Cespedes - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 11%

Aubrie Morrison - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 9%

Melanie Leibold - SISTER ACT - Cassidy Theatre 9%

Hannah Stephens - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 7%

Marc C. Howard - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Kevin Marr II - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Dylan Ratell - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Martin Cespedes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Dusten Welch - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the arts 2%

Marissa Leenaarts - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jailyn Sherell Harris - KILL MOVE PARADISE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Bebe Weinberg Katz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacklyn Kruyne - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 9%

Gwen Stembridge - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 9%

Michelle Souza - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theater 8%

Hannah Dougall - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

Jasen J. Smith - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Madison Unger - LOUDER THAN WORDS:A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 7%

Amanda Magpoc - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Irene Mack-Shaffer - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Jasen J. Smith - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Terry Pieritz - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 5%

Jasen J. Smith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jasen J Smith / Megan Nelson - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Meghan Barylak - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Kasey Ziska - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

Mayim Hamblen - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Vanessa Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Amanda Kittel - LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 1%

Lex Liang - HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL - Rubber City Theatre 1%

John J Stephens - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Trinidad Snyder - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 10%

Marissa Leenaarts - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 8%

Joe Turner - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 8%

Brenton Cochran - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 7%

Christian Andrews - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 6%

Eugene Sumlin - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

Dane Leasure - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Victoria Bussert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Great Lakes Theater 4%

Terri kent - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse 4%

Brian Westerley - SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Sarah Bailey - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 3%

Victoria Bussert - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Beck Theater 3%

Eric van Baars - FREAKY FRIDAY - Kent State University 3%

Dylan Ratell - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Dan Hunsicker - JOHN & JEN - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Cory Ott - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Terri Kent - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 2%

Dance Leasure - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber city Shakespeare company 2%

Terri Kent - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Dan Hendrock - RENT - Performing Arts Academy 2%

Bebe Weinberg Katz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 1%

Richard Morris, Jr. - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Brint Learned - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Fred Gloor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 17%

Terri Kent - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse 12%

Courtney Brown - CORKTOWN - Kent State University 10%

Daniel Hunsicker - PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

William Roudebush - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 6%

Dane Leasure - LOVE IN RESERVE - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Fabio Polanco - LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 6%

Fred Gloor - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Brian Westerley - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 5%

Lou Petrucci - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 5%

Nathan Motta - LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 5%

Ryan Bergeron & Roxana Bell - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 5%

Russ Borski - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 4%

Chris Bizub - BECKY’S NEW CAR - Strongsville Community Theater 3%

August Scarpelli - THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Michael Weaver - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Little Theatre On The Square 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane playhouse 9%

NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

ALL SHOOK UP - Near West Theater 7%

WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 6%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Beck Center for the Arts 4%

CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

LITTLE MERMAID - Near West Theater 2%

CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

HURRICANE DIANE - Dobama 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Spotlight Theatre 1%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 1%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%

CINDERELLA - Near West 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jack-Anthony Ina - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Joe Asente - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 12%

Wes Sneed - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 10%

T. Codella - SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 7%

Nick Tamborino - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Daniel Hunsicker - PUFFS - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

Jaemin Park - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 6%

Jaemin Park - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Russ Borski - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 6%

Jaemin Park - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 5%

Jaemin Park - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 5%

Jack-Anthony Ina - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jaemin Park - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS​ - Porthouse theatre 4%

Ayron Lord - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Lance Switzer - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 3%

Jaemin Park - LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

Jaemin Park - PASSAGE - Helen Lab Theatre 1%

James Kyle Davis - ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bruno Bush - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 12%

Anthony Trifiletti - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 12%

Ron Hazelett - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Dave Cox - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 10%

Ellie Kelly - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 9%

Anthony Ruggiero - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 8%

Maria DiDonato - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 6%

Jonathan Swoboda - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Jennifer Korecki - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 5%

Edward Ridley, Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Alexandre Marr - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Jennifer Korecki - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Edward Ridley, Jr. - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Steven A. Miller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Angelina Seemann - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

John Krol - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Jonathan Gordon - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Rabbit Run Community Arts Association 2%



Best Musical

NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 9%

NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 7%

WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 6%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 4%

RENT - Cassidy Theatre 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

CHAINING ZERO - Kent state university 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Great Lakes Theater 3%

HOW THE DRAG QUEEN STOLE CHRISTMAS - Rust Belt Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 2%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Beck Theater 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Near West Theater 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Cassidy Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Near West 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 1%

JOHN & JEN - Western Reserve Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 27%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 19%

ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 16%

BEDROOM CULTURE - Cleveland Public Theater 14%

THE ROCKIN HORRIBLES - Rust Belt Theatre 11%

LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theatre Company 8%

NOTHING'S MAGIC (BY GABRIELLE DIDONATO) - Convergence Continuum 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Karsen Guldan - CABARET - Sandstone Summer Theatre 6%

Tony Heffner - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 5%

Kaylea Kudlaty - LITTLE WOMEN - Cassidy Theater 5%

Sophie OLeary - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 5%

Halle St. John - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 4%

Alexa Lopez - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theater 4%

David Ludick - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 4%

Daniel Gordejev - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Natalina Kazimir - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Jason Eno - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber city Shakespeare company 3%

Brian Hirsch - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Charlie Khadir - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Anthony Covatta - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Emily Sedmak - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Moriah Cary - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Heather Culotta - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jake Kleve - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Hannah Stephens - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 2%

Alaina Tennant - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Natalie Zenczak - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 2%

Josh Mink - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 2%

Danny Simpson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Robert Dennick Joki - HOW THE DRAG QUEEN STOLE CHRISTMAS - Rust Belt Theatre 2%

Claudia Cromly - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Keith Carr - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 9%

Julia ziel - MONSTER IN THE CLOSET - Broadview Heights Spotlight 8%

Shley Snider - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Blank Canvas Theatre 8%

Tong Xu - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Amiee Collier - HURRICANE DIANE - Dobama 6%

Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - CORKTOWN - Kent State University 6%

Amanda Vigneault - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Adam C. Alderson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Courtney Brown - ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Hannah Hall - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 4%

Christian Achkar - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane playhouse 4%

Maurice Kimball IV - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for theArts 3%

Mia Radabaugh - BECKY’S NEW CAR - Strongsville Community Theater 3%

Brandi Eaton - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 3%

Claudia Cromly - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 3%

Chennelle Bryant-Harris - LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 3%

Steven Schuerger - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 2%

Anthony Covatta - WHITE - Convergence Continuum 2%

Corey East - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 2%

Corrine Howery - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 1%

Emily Beck - THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 1%

Em Davis - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 1%

Jaren Hodgson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 26%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Kent State University 19%

CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 6%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Cleveland State University 6%

LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 6%

THE 39 STEPS - Independence Community Theatre 4%

SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 4%

THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse 4%

LOVE IN RESERVE - Rubber City Theatre 4%

MADHOUSE - Rust Belt Theatre 3%

ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 2%

LA SIEMPREVIVA - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

MAURITIUS - Stow Players 1%

NOTHING'S MAGIC - Convergence Continuum 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Morris, Jr. - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 13%

Wes Carney - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 10%

Joe Asente - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 9%

Chris Hrach - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 8%

Cameron Mihalek - CINDERELLA - Near West 6%

Jenna Nicole Jamison - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 6%

Travis Daniel Williams - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 5%

Brian C. Seckfort - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 5%

Russ Borski - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

Devin Gallo - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Brian C. Seckfort - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Richard Morris, Jr. - SWEENEY TODD - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Nolan O'Dell - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Ron Newell - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 3%

Ben Needham - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Dan Hunsicker - JOHN & JEN - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Richard Morris, Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Brian Seckfort - FREAKY FRIDAY - Kent State University 2%

John Rawlings - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Cheri Prough-DeVol - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 1%

Brian C. Seckfort - LIFE SUCKS - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vic DiAngelo - RENT - Cassidy Theatre 14%

Katie Rowland - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Evan Gottschalk - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 10%

Ian Macdonald - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 10%

Tom Marquardt - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Carlton Guc - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 7%

Clair Vogt - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Rubber City Theatre 7%

Breanna Lecklikner - CHAINING ZERO - Kent State University 6%

Hazen Tobar - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Daniel Hunsicker - PUFFS - Broadview Heights 6%

John Coyne - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Christopher Pepe - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Dan Mayer - FLAMES - Clague Playhouse 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Anthony Ghali - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 12%

Vivien Morrison - NEWSIES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 11%

Daniel Chiaberta - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

Karen Graves - MARY POPPINS - Twinsburg Community Theatre 6%

Sawyer Swick - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

KimDahae Wenz - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Erdmann-Zucchero Theatre 5%

Kai Pennington - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 4%

Tyler Milicic - SHE LOVES ME - Cleveland State University 4%

Christopher Michael - SWEENEY TODD - Rubber City Theatre 4%

Kyla Burke - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West 4%

Bonita Jenkins - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Rachael Armbruster - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Maya Galipeau - WEST SIDE STORY - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Peggy Newton - LITTLE WOMEN - Cassidy Theater 3%

Lauren Nicole - RENT - Cassity Theatre 3%

Isrealjah (Aylah) Mendenhall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Abbey Brinkhoff - ALL SHOOK UP - Near West Theater 2%

Alexis James - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Jocelyn Trimmer - GODSPELL - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Hannah Storch - CINDERELLA - Ohio Shakespeare 2%

Christina Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Kris Lyons - LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - The Beck Theater 2%

Kris Lyons - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Great Lakes T 1%

Hannah Hall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Porthouse Theatre 1%

Todd Cooper - NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mia Tucker - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Weathervane Playhouse 22%

Keith Carr - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Laura Niehaus - CLUE - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Alexa Curtain - MONSTER IN THE CLOSET - Broadview heights spotlight 8%

Peggy Newton - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 7%

Terence Cranedonk - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 6%

Jeff Haffner - ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Mia Radabaugh - THE UNDERPANTS - Western Reserve Playhouse 6%

Theresa Pedone - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 5%

Makenna Bird - LISTENING (8X10: THE EILEEN MOUSHEY THEATREFEST) - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Katherine GeBoer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 4%

Andrew Keller - SILENT SKY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Jill Kenderes - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 3%

Khaki Hermann - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

Mark Hilan - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 2%

Roland Moore - MAURITIUS - Stow Players 1%

