The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Receives $2 Million Anonymous Challenge Gift

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati has received a transformative $2 million anonymous gift to its capital campaign for the restoration and reimagination of the historic Emery Theater. This remarkable donation reduces the recent $4 million gap to just $2 million needed to meet the project's total goal. This gift was made to encourage additional supporters to step forward and to meet the challenge to close the final funding gap. The anonymous donor hopes to inspire new donors, and those already considering support for The Emery, to seize this opportunity and make their commitment now, helping TCT bring the vision for a world-class children's theatre home to life.

In a statement, the donor shared: “We look forward to the completion of this historic new home for The Children's Theatre, which will be another jewel in Cincinnati's crown.”

Kim Kern, TCT's President & CEO, expressed her gratitude, saying:

“We are enormously grateful for the generosity of this donor, and this gift that is a testament to the community's belief in our vision for The Emery Theater — a space that will not only serve as TCT's permanent home, but also as a vibrant cultural anchor for families, schools, and the entire region. We hope this challenge inspires others to step up and join us in preserving this historic landmark and creating an extraordinary venue where future generations will experience the magic of live theatre.”

A Campaign to Crown Cincinnati

TCT's Emery Theater campaign, titled “A Crown for the Queen City,” will restore and reinvent the 113-year-old venue into a technologically advanced, one-of-a-kind home for TCT's MainStage productions, education programs, and community events. The renovation includes cutting-edge stage technology, a 40' x 60' LED video wall, an automated fly system, projection mapping, and a stage lift with a built-in turntable — all seamlessly integrated into the theater's historic architectural beauty.

Once complete, The Emery will become one of the most innovative children's theaters in the country, expanding TCT's reach and allowing for the development of groundbreaking new works. It will also enhance accessibility for all families and ensure TCT's ability to serve future generations.

About the Emery Theater and TCT's Historic Return

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's roots at The Emery date back to 1947, when it became the company's first performance home. TCT remained at the Emery until 1969. After decades of vacancy, TCT officially purchased the building in December 2023, beginning the process of reclaiming and reimagining this historic treasure.

TCT's inaugural season back at The Emery will begin in October 2025, opening with The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition, a fitting tribute to the theatre's legacy and the company's vision to blend historic charm with cutting-edge theatrical innovation.

