DIE HARD IS A CHRISTMAS MOVIE Comes to Know Theatre

Know Theatre of Cincinnati will bring back – with an expanded performance schedule – the holiday show that became the second best-selling show in Know Theatre history. Once again, this holiday season, one family will risk it all to make it to Christmas morning together... or die hard trying.

Christmas Eve, 1988. Mack's literary star is on the rise (but his marriage is on the rocks) when he returns home to celebrate the holiday with his family. In an effort to reignite their parents' romance, the teenage kids enact a plan to make Dad a hero again, but when late night intruders kidnap Mom, Mack and the kids embark on a Sweettart and adrenaline-fueled adventure to save their family.

Die Hard is a Christmas Movie is a spoof-parody of the 1988 blockbuster hit "Die Hard," by local comedy writers A.J. Baldwin & Alexx Rouse. This new holiday comedy brims with bombs, bad accents, and belly laughs that will have the whole family saying “Now I have a machine gun. Ho Ho Ho.” Running November 28 – December 21, 2025. Directed by Tatiana Godfrey.

Rating: PG–13

CW: an array of weaponry, snorting pulverized candy, comedic Hollywood violence, and language!

Cast

Andrew Ian Adams (Cashmere, Mack, Jr., Hans)

Bea Fields (Bonnie & Al)

Alexx Rouse (Lane & Goons)

Rory Sheridan (Mack)

Production Team: SB Hall (Scenic Designer), Chris Lipstreu (Lighting Designer), Noelle Wedig-Johnston (Costume Designer), Doug Borntrager (Sound & Video Designer), Ri Moodie (Fight Choreographer), and Drew Homan (Technical Director.) Production Stage Manager is Rebecca Armtrong.