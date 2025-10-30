Educational Theatre Association Opens 2026 Award Season And Expands Honors For Theatre Educators Nationwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) has opened nominations for its 2026 award season, recognizing theatre educators, administrators, alumni, and volunteers whose work advances theatre education across the country.

Nominations are open October 29 through December 22, 2025, honoring individuals at every career stage—from pre-service teachers to lifelong leaders in the field.

“Theatre educators create the spaces where young people learn to collaborate, communicate, and imagine new possibilities,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, Executive Director of the Educational Theatre Association. “We are committed to honoring the hard work of all theatre educators, at all stages of their careers, and proud to acknowledge just a few of the thousands who make this work possible every day.”

NEW AWARDS CELEBRATE INNOVATION AND LIFELONG IMPACT

EdTA’s 2026 season expands its awards portfolio with several new honors designed to recognize diverse contributions to theatre education:

The Reba R. Robertson Award, presented in partnership with the Childrens Theatre Foundation of America (CTFA), will celebrate excellence in public high school theatre education.

The Thespian Alumni Impact Award will recognize former Thespians whose adult achievements exemplify the lifelong value of school theatre.

The EdTA Research Excellence Awards will honor outstanding scholarship, publication, and creative inquiry in theatre education.

The EdTA Emerging Theatre Educator Award will celebrate graduate students, pre-service teachers, and early-career educators demonstrating innovation, service, and impact in the classroom.

The EdTA Teaching Artist Award will recognize teaching artists whose work in schools and communities reflects creativity, commitment, and lasting contribution to the field.

“We are thrilled to partner with EdTA to honor the extraordinary work of high school theatre educators,” said Suzan Zeder, President of the Board of Trustees for the Childrens Theatre Foundation of America. “By joining forces, we can deepen our shared commitment to inspiring and supporting teachers who provide equitable, transformative learning experiences for students through theatre.”

CONTINUING RECOGNITION ACROSS THE THEATRE EDUCATION COMMUNITY

EdTA’s award portfolio continues to spotlight excellence across the educational theatre landscape, supported by partners who share its mission to advance access and representation in school theatre. Sponsored honors include:

– The ASCAP Foundation Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year

– The Inspirational Theatre Educator Award (sponsored by Ludus)

– The TIOS Outstanding Impact Award (sponsored by Disney Theatrical Group)

Additional awards presented by EdTA include the Administrator’s Award, Hall of Fame Award, President’s Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, Honorary Thespian of the Year Award, and the Founders’ Award—each recognizing exemplary leadership and service to school theatre.

All nomination details, eligibility requirements, and past honorees can be found at schooltheatre.org/awards.

ABOUT THE EDUCATIONAL THEATRE ASSOCIATION

The Educational Theatre Association (EdTA) is an international nonprofit serving as the professional association for theatre educators. EdTA is the parent organization of the International Thespian Society, the Honor Society for theatre students that has inducted more than 2.5 million Thespians since 1929. The organization also operates the Educational Theatre Foundation, which supports increased access and representation in theatre education. Visit schooltheatre.org to learn more.

ABOUT THE CHILDRENS THEATRE FOUNDATION OF AMERICA

Founded in 1958, the Childrens Theatre Foundation of America (CTFA) advances excellence, innovation, and equity in theatre for young audiences. Through funding, awards, and advocacy, CTFA supports the artists, educators, and organizations creating meaningful theatrical experiences for youth. Guided by a volunteer board of trustees, CTFA continues to invest in the people and programs shaping the future of theatre for young audiences.