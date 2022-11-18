Photos & Video: First Look at LIZARD BOY: A NEW MUSICAL at Know Theatre
Directed by Lindsey Augusta Mercer, Lizard Boy runs November 18 - December 11, 2022.
As the season turns cold, Know Theatre is heating things up with a new indie-rock musical called Lizard Boy, by Justin Huertas. This thrilling queer fable, inspired by comics and packed with music, monsters, and adventure, is a timely reminder of the restorative powers of loving and being loved.
Get a first look at photos and video below!
Directed by Lindsey Augusta Mercer (director of 2015's Girlfriend), Lizard Boy runs November 18 - December 11, 2022.
Photo credit: Dan R Winters
Jaron Crawford
Jaron Crawford and Erin McCamley
Ian Forsgren
Wesley Carman
Erin McCamley and Jaron Crawford
Jaron Crawford and Ian Forsgren
Jaron Crawford and Ian Forsgren
Erin McCamley
Erin McCamley, Jaron Crawford, Ian Forsgren
Jaron Crawford, Ian Forsgren
Ian Forsgren, Jaron Crawford
Ian Forsgren and Jaron Crawford
Jaron Crawford, Erin McCamley, Ian Forsgren
Erin McCamley, Wesley Carman, Jaron Crawford, Ian Forsgren
Jaron Crawford, Erin McCamley, Ian Forsgren
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 17, 2022
Falcon Theatre's 2022-2023 season will continue with Harold Pinter's ground-breaking play Betrayal. Performances are November 18, 19, 25, 26, and December 1, 2 & 3, 2022. All performances at 8:00 PM.
Tickets For TOOTSIE in Cincinnati Are Now On Sale
November 11, 2022
Broadway in Cincinnati announced that the individual tickets for TOOTSIE are on sale now, as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati series presented by TriHealth. The hilarious Tony Award-winning musical is coming to the Aronoff Center for a limited two-week engagement from March 7 to 19.
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announces Endea Owens As Its 2023 MAC Music Innovator
November 10, 2022
The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced Endea Owens as its 2023 MAC Music Innovator. Owens is an award-winning bassist known for her vibrancy and international array of musical projects and collaborations.
TCT Brings RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. To The Taft Theatre
November 9, 2022
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season continues with RUDOLPH tHE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR. at the Taft Theatre December 10-19, 2022.
Applications Are Open For Cincinnati Fringe 2023
November 8, 2022
The Know Theatre of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Fringe Festival has announced that the application period for the Twentieth Annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival is now open and will run until December 12.