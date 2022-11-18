Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos & Video: First Look at LIZARD BOY: A NEW MUSICAL at Know Theatre

Directed by Lindsey Augusta Mercer, Lizard Boy runs November 18 - December 11, 2022.

Nov. 18, 2022  

As the season turns cold, Know Theatre is heating things up with a new indie-rock musical called Lizard Boy, by Justin Huertas. This thrilling queer fable, inspired by comics and packed with music, monsters, and adventure, is a timely reminder of the restorative powers of loving and being loved.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

Photo credit: Dan R Winters

Jaron Crawford
Jaron Crawford

Jaron Crawford and Erin McCamley
Jaron Crawford and Erin McCamley

Ian Forsgren
Ian Forsgren

Wesley Carman
Wesley Carman

Erin McCamley and Jaron Crawford
Erin McCamley and Jaron Crawford

Jaron Crawford and Ian Forsgren
Jaron Crawford and Ian Forsgren

Jaron Crawford and Ian Forsgren
Jaron Crawford and Ian Forsgren

Erin McCamley
Erin McCamley

Erin McCamley, Jaron Crawford, Ian Forsgren
Erin McCamley, Jaron Crawford, Ian Forsgren

Jaron Crawford, Ian Forsgren
Jaron Crawford, Ian Forsgren

Ian Forsgren, Jaron Crawford
Ian Forsgren, Jaron Crawford

Ian Forsgren and Jaron Crawford
Ian Forsgren and Jaron Crawford

Jaron Crawford, Erin McCamley, Ian Forsgren
Jaron Crawford, Erin McCamley, Ian Forsgren

Erin McCamley, Wesley Carman, Jaron Crawford, Ian Forsgren
Erin McCamley, Wesley Carman, Jaron Crawford, Ian Forsgren

Jaron Crawford, Erin McCamley, Ian Forsgren
Jaron Crawford, Erin McCamley, Ian Forsgren


