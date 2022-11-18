Photos & Video: First Look at LIZARD BOY: A NEW MUSICAL at Know Theatre

As the season turns cold, Know Theatre is heating things up with a new indie-rock musical called Lizard Boy, by Justin Huertas. This thrilling queer fable, inspired by comics and packed with music, monsters, and adventure, is a timely reminder of the restorative powers of loving and being loved.

Directed by Lindsey Augusta Mercer (director of 2015's Girlfriend), Lizard Boy runs November 18 - December 11, 2022.