Katia And Marielle Labéque Join CSO For Bryce Dessner U.S. Premiere

Sisters Katia and Marielle Labéque return to the Music Hall stage with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) on September 20-21 (Friday at 11 AM and Saturday at 8 PM) for the U.S. premiere of Bryce Dessner's Concerto for Two Pianos. A Cincinnati native and member of the alternative rock band The National, Mr. Dessner (who has received Grammy Awards both for his orchestral compositions and work with The National) has collaborated with the CSO on several occasions, both as a performer and a composer.

The Labéques are regular guest performers of the CSO and have been praised by The New York Times as "The best piano duet in front of an audience today." Also on the program, which will be conducted by CSO Music Director Louis Langrée, are two works by Richard Strauss: Don Juan, which the composer himself conducted at the CSO in 1904, and An Alpine Symphony which received its U.S. premiere from the CSO in 1916. An Alpine Symphony is Strauss' is popular with audiences for its majestic musicality.

One hour prior to these performances, all ticketholders are invited to a free pre-concert talk given by Assistant Conductor François López-Ferrer in Springer Auditorium. Learn more about the music and the performers during these insightful discussions.

Prior to Saturday's concert, ticketholders are invited to a pre-concert wine tasting curated by the sommeliers of Hart & Cru. Wines are available for purchase by the glass or in tasting flights between 6:30-7:45 PM. Hart & Cru staff will share tasting notes with each pour.

Tickets for these concerts start at $14 and are available for purchase by calling the CSO Box Office at 513.381.3300 or visiting cincinnatisymphony.org. These concerts are part of the CSO's subscription Series 1. Subscriptions for the 2019-2020 season are still available and offer the best seats at the best prices.

For more information about these concerts, including program notes, Spotify links and a Q&A with Katia and Marielle Labéque, visit cincinnatisymphony.org.





