First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tre Taylor
- A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
36%
Ellis Quinne
- MUSIC AT THE MOVIES 2
- Cincinnati music theatre
23%
Victoria Okafor
- STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY
- Cincinnati Opera
18%
Anthony Clark Evans
- STUDIO SESSIONS: ANTHONY CLARK EVANS IN RECITAL
- Cincinnati Opera
13%
Simon Barrad
- STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY
- Cincinnati Opera
9%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Byrd
- GREASE
- Carnegie
15%
Kathleen Marshall
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
14%
Hunter Gee
- GODSPELL
- Loveland Stage Company
12%
Tina DeAlderete
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Cincinnati Landmark Productions
9%
Roderick Justice
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University
9%
Jessica Harris
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
7%
Patrick McCollum
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%
Jenna Treinan
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier Theatre
5%
Julia Schick
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
5%
Garrett Klaas
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
5%
JV Katz
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
4%
Maddie Jones
- BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
4%
Peyton Leonard
- MACBETH
- SouthbankShakes
3%
Carolyn Guido Clifford
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
2%
Michael Pappalardo
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Linda Cho
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
15%
Cat Schmeal-Swope
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
12%
Charlotte Campbell
- SEUSSICAL
- The Carnegie
11%
Ronnie Chamberlain
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
10%
Nate Huitger
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
8%
Jen Caprio
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
8%
Tia Casey
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
7%
Jessica Pitcairn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
6%
Chad Phillips
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
5%
Maria F. Ortiz Lopez
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
5%
Linda Roll
- ABIGAIL 1702
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
5%
Maura Kesterson
- HAIR
- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
4%
Jessica Pitcarin
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
2%
Charlotte Campbell
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
2%
Jessica Pitcairn
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%Best Dance Production GREASE
- Carnegie
54%DANCE '25
- Northern Kentucky University
30%THE CHOREOGRAPHER'S WORKSHOP
- Xavier University
16%Best Direction Of A Musical
Kathleen Marshall
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
11%
Genevieve Perrino
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
8%
Amy Prestridge
- GODSPELL
- Loveland Stage Company
8%
Rachel Stevens
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
8%
Eric Byrd
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
8%
Ken Jones
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
6%
Wendy Goldberg
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
5%
Arlene Balzco
- FUN HOME
- Beechmont Players
5%
Torie Wiggins
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Stephen Skiles
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
4%
Maddy Weinkam
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Bart's Bard
4%
Christopher Stewart
- CINDERELLA
- The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati
3%
Bunny Arszman
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
3%
Roderick Justice
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
3%
Ken Jones
- BURGERTOWN, THE MUSICAL
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
3%
John Sloan
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
2%
Jay Goodlett
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Dee Anne Bryll
- HAIRSPRAY
- Incline Theatre (CLP)
2%
Megan Horton
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Footlighters, Inc.
2%
Vincent DeGeorge
- HAIR
- University of Cincinnati CCM
2%
Jerry Wiesenhahn
- DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- Footlighters, Inc.
2%
Corrie Danieley
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
2%
Crystal Manich
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
1%
Carolyn Guido-Clifford
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%
Carolyn Guido Clifford
- PIPPIN
- Xavier Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Torie Wiggins
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
13%
James Jones
- CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
10%
Kiya Fix
- ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
8%
Timothy Andrew Leonard
- THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
7%
Jo Sanburg
- HENRY V
- Northern Kentucky University
7%
Parker Culp
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
7%
Blake Robison
- THE BOOK CLUB PLAY
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
7%
Bridget Leak
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Cincinnati Playhouse
6%
Jerry Wiesenhahn
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
5%
Bridget Leak
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
5%
Lindsey Augusta-Mercer
- WITCH
- The Carnegie / College-Conservatory of Music
5%
Brian Isaac Phillips
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
4%
Christopher Edwards
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati shakespeare
4%
Gregory Mallios
- 1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
3%
Erin Bonham
- NO EXIT
- Xavier Theatre
3%
Theresa Rebeck
- I NEED THAT
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
3%
Brian Isaac Phillips
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Joanie Schultz
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Kat Reynolds
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
1%Best Ensemble JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
13%MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
12%THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
9%GREASE
- The Carnegie
6%RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
6%THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
4%FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
4%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
4%ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
3%ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
3%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
3%DOG SEES GOD
- Centerstage Players
2%HAIR
- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
2%THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
2%WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
1%SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
1%PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenneth Posner
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
15%
Eric Bardes
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
12%
Jeremiah Kearns
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
11%
Julie Cowger
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
9%
Jessica Drayton
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
8%
Julie Cowger
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
7%
Josh Epstein
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
7%
Julie Cowger
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
6%
Joe Beumer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
6%
Mark Culp
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
5%
Alan Jeffries
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Mariemont Players
4%
Thomas C. Hase
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
4%
Sk watson
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Julie Cowger
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Matthew Umphreys
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
14%
Jacob Priddy
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
13%
Jamey Strawn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University
12%
Bryson Baumgartel
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
10%
Michael Kennedy
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
8%
Sharon Kenny
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
8%
Chris Fenwick
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
7%
George Drewyor
- ALTAR BOYZ
- The Footlighters, Inc.
6%
Scot Buzza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
6%
Jason Alexander Holmes
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
6%
Steve Goers
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
4%
Levi Hammer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
2%
Rob Morrison
- WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
John Fiore
- RIGOLETTO
- Cincinnati Opera
1%
Clelia Cafiero
- TOSCA
- Cincinnati Opera
1%Best Musical MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
12%GREASE
- The Carnegie
10%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
10%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
8%SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
7%RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
5%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Cincinnati Landmark Productions
5%FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Theatre
5%SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
4%FUN HOME
- Beechmont Players
4%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
4%ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc
3%DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- The Footlighters, Inc.
3%BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
1%ROCK OF AGES
- CenterStage Players
1%HAIRSPRAY
- Incline Theatre (CLP)
1%MRS. DALLOWAY
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
1%PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
0%Best New Play Or Musical MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
29%ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
16%RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
14%JANITOR'S CLOSET
- Xavier University
13%A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
13%MRS. DALLOWAY
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
8%SUMMER SLAY-CATION!
- Xavier University
6%Best Performer In A Musical
Monique Churchill
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
16%
Analise Scarpaci
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
11%
Mackenzie Ruff
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
6%
Bodie Moore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
6%
Jamie Swisshelm
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
4%
Peyton Leonard
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
4%
Michael Richart
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
4%
Elli Maddock
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
4%
Jordyn Jones
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Betsy Bossart
- FUN HOME
- Beechmont Players
4%
Aaron Marshall
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
3%
Ayden Weinstein
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%
Isaiah Burton
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
3%
Chloe Hedrick
- BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
3%
Lana Schwartz
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%
Bethany Xan Kerr
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Carnegie
2%
Sean Miller-Jones
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
2%
Cody Combs
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Stage Right
2%
Sean Miller-Jones
- HAIRSPRAY
- Incline Theatre (CLP)
2%
Leo Jenkins
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
2%
Simon Barrad
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
2%
Joey Baciocco
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
1%
Mamie Parris
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
1%
Matthew Callas
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
1%
Anthony J. Contreras
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
1%Best Performer In A Play
Bob Herzog
- DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
13%
Hunter Gee
- JANITOR’S CLOSET
- Cincinnati LAB Theatre
9%
Darnell Pierre Benjamin
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
9%
Anna Hazard
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Mariemont Players
7%
Sara Mackie
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
7%
Mary Jo Bissmeyer
- ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
6%
Brianna Willingham
- JANITOR'S CLOSET
- Xavier University
5%
Nico Graves
- WITCH
- The Carnegie / CCM
4%
Annie Fitzpatrick
- THE SOUND INSIDE
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
4%
Ben Miller-Jones
- 1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
3%
Candice Handy
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
3%
Rose Vanden Eynden
- DOUBT
- CenterStage Players
3%
David Goble
- THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
2%
Brent Vimtrup
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%
Zak Kelly
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
2%
Justin Smith
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Keith Cassidy
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Roman Harris-Richardson
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
2%
Hayley Guthrie
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%
Justin King
- 1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
1%
Luke Heetderks
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
1%
Courtney Lucien
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
1%
Fady Demian
- ENGLISH
- Cincinnati Playhouse
1%
Christine Gallagher
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
1%
Kat Reynolds
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
10%DR SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
10%JANITOR'S CLOSET
- Xavier University
8%WITCH
- The Carnegie / CCM
7%ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
6%HENRY V
- Northern Kentucky University
6%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
5%DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
5%TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
4%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
4%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
4%CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Mariemont Players
4%THE TEMPEST
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%THE BOOK CLUB PLAY
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
3%1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
3%MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Mariemont Players
2%AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%ENGLISH
- Cincinnati Playhouse
2%BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%THE SOUND INSIDE
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
2%Best Production of an Opera RIGOLETTO
- Cincinnati Opera
41%TOSCA
- Cincinnati Opera
34%LIVERPOOL ORATORIO
- Cincinnati Opera
25%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Korins
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
13%
Adam Koch
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
12%
Tyler Gabbard
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
10%
Tyler Gabbard
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
10%
Eric Barker
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
9%
Todd Rosenthal
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
8%
Joe Leonard
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
7%
Tyler Gabbard
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
7%
Parker Culp
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
6%
Andrew Boyce
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
5%
Dan Dermody
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
4%
Joe Leonard
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%
Ryan Oelker
- ABIGAIL/1702
- Village Players
2%
Ryan Oelker
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Tyler Duncan Gabbard
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Carnegie
2%
Tyler Gabbard
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- CCM & The Carnegie
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Shivers
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
16%
Emma Miller
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
12%
Jo Sanburg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
11%
Connor Wang
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
9%
Amy Waldfogle
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
7%
Joey Witterstaetter
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
7%
Jason Sebastian
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
6%
Dani Lobello
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
6%
Dani Lobello
- DR SEUSS’S THE CAT JN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
6%
Dani Lobello
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
6%
Forrest Goodwin
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters
6%
David Bullard
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
3%
Forrest Goodwin
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Dani Lobello
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
2%
Faith Von Handorf
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Indya Lincicome
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
7%
Carter Minor
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
7%
Anna Hazard
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
6%
Elena Boyd
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
5%
Kelly Messer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
5%
Emily Grace Tucker
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
5%
Amanda Marasch
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
4%
Charlie Norman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
4%
Evan Blust
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
3%
Justin Hanks
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
3%
Leo Jenkins
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
3%
Elana (Elle) Elmore
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
3%
Ayden Weinstein
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%
Anthony Contreras
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Cammi Caldwell
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Delaney Brown
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Zoe Siegel
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Garrett Klaas
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
2%
Brittany Hayes
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
2%
Brandi La'Sherril
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
2%
Sara Mackie
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
2%
Owen Scales
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Ben Cherry
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Mary Stone
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
2%
Savy Jackson
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ella Cooper
- CAT IN THE HAT
- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
12%
Mary Stone
- ABIGAIL/1702
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
12%
Elli Maddock
- CAT IN THE HAT
- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
8%
Kelly Mengelkoch
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
8%
Bobby Motaniz
- DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
6%
Carson Mehlbauer
- WITCH
- The Carnegie x CCM
6%
Elexis Selmon
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
6%
Bri Willingham
- JANITOR’S CLOSET
- Cincinnati LAB Theatre
6%
Jeremy Dubin
- THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
6%
Mattie Cieplak
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
4%
Tate Clemons
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
4%
Barry Mulholland
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
4%
Hannah Gregory
- THE TEMPEST
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
4%
Jeremy Dubin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
4%
Barry Mulholland
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
3%
Jay Dallas Benson
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
3%
Jeremiah Plessinger
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production SEUSSICAL
- The Carnegie
27%FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
22%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
12%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Cincinnati Children’s Theater
11%CINDERELLA
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
10%FIONA
- Ensemble Theatre
7%SANTA CLAUS THE MUSICAL
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%FRITZ THE MUSICAL
- Ensemble Theater
4%REINDEER GAMES
- Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati
3%Favorite Local Theatre
The Carnegie
20%
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
17%
Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
10%
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
7%
Xavier University
7%
Loveland Stage Company
6%
The Footlighters, Inc.
5%
Cincinnati Music Theatre
5%
Cincinnati Young People's Theatre
4%
Incline Theatre
3%
Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%
Bart's Bards
2%
Ensemble Theatre
2%
CenterStage Players
2%
Cincinnati Children’s Theater
2%
Mariemont Players
2%
Village Players of Fort Thomas
1%
Cincinnati LAB Theatre
1%
Cincinnati Opera
0%