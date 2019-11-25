BWW Regional Awards
First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Cincinnati Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Cincinnati:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Jackson Hurt - PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 25%
 Bob Herzog - SANTA CLAUS, THE MUSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 20%
 James Jones - THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 11%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Ian Meeker - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 22%
 Evan Blust - NEWSIES - Inspiring Arts Productions 18%
 Sam Bustetter - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 18%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Chris Carter - BAH-HUMBUG, A ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 27%
 James Troup - THE EXONERATED - Falcon Theatre 19%
 Bruce Cromer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Jenna Van Welden - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 22%
 Ria Collins - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Carnegie 17%
 Natalie Bird - FUN HOME - Ensemble Theater 15%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Amy Helms - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 31%
 Lily Larsen - ANNIE - Eastside players 11%
 Julie Wartner - SIDE BY SIDE - Cincinnati Music Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Rachel Perin - FALLEN ANGELS - Commonwealth Theatre Company 25%
 Dee Anne Bryll - THE EXONERATED - Falcon Theatre 24%
 Kelly Menglekoch - 1984 - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Best Ensemble
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 27%
 NEWSIES - Eastside players 11%
 PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 10%

Best Musical (non-professional)
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Kings Theatre 33%
 NEWSIES - East Side Players 24%
 MAMMA MIA - Footlighters Inc. 9%

Best Musical (professional)
PIPPIN - Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 16%
 HAMILTON - Aronoff 15%
 DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Broadway in Cincinnati 12%

Best New Musical
SLEEPING BEAUTY - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 33%
 CHURCH GIRLS, THE MUSICAL - The Commonwealth Theatre Company and Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 23%
 SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 21%

Best New Play
BAH-HUMBUG - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 77%
 A SMALL FIRE - Falcon Theatre 23%

Best Play (non-professional)
CLUE - Queen city productions 44%
 ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Theatre X 20%
 IN LOVE AND WARCRAFT - The Carnegie 12%

Best Play (professional)
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 23%
 BAH-HUMBUG, A ONE PERSON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 16%
 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Broadway in Cincinnati 16%

Best Touring Production
HAMILTON - Broadway in Cincinnati 23%
 DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Aranoff Center 21%
 COME FROM AWAY - Broadway in Cincinnati 17%

Theater of the Year
Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 27%
 East Side Players 13%
 Warsaw Federal Incline Theater 9%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

