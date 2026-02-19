Jeff Kinney to Speak at DIARY OF A WIMPY KID Musical Opening in Cincinnati

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greg Heffley is headed to the stage—and this Friday, the Opening Night Cincinnati audience will get a rare chance to hear directly from the creator who started it all.

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) continues its inaugural season in the beautifully restored Emery Theater with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, opening Friday, February 20 at 7 PM. The opening performance will feature a special post-show talkback with international bestselling author Jeff Kinney, offering fans a unique behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series.

Based on Jeff Kinney’s wildly popular book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical (book by Kevin Del Aguila, music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler) brings Greg’s middle-school misadventures to life with humor, heart, and high-energy music. From navigating friendships and family to surviving the social hierarchy of middle school, Greg’s story resonates with kids, parents, and anyone who remembers what it’s like to just try to fit in.

As one of TCT’s productions in the newly reimagined Emery Theater, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical invites families to experience this laugh-out-loud story in a space that blends historic elegance with cutting-edgetheatrical technology—making the return of live theatre to this iconic venue even more memorable.

Following the February 20 performance, audience members will be treated to a short post-show talkback with Jeff Kinney, the #1 New York Times bestselling author whose Diary of a Wimpy Kid series has sold more than 300 million copies worldwide. Hosted by WKRC-TV's Bob Herzog, Mr. Kinney will shine a light on the cast’s experience of this unique production and share behind-the-scenes insights on bringing it from page to stage. The talkback will also celebrate a significant milestone, as 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the musical’s premiere production.

Kim Kern, President & CEO of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, said:

“Bringing Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical to the Emery Theater is incredibly exciting, and having Jeff Kinney with us for a post-show talkback makes this moment truly special. This production celebrates storytelling, imagination, and the joy of live theatre—exactly what this historic stage was meant for.”

In addition, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical will support literacy efforts across the region through a book donation drive benefiting Queen City Book Bank. Audience members attending any performance (school or public) are encouraged to bring a new or gently used children’s book to donate. Queen City Book Bank champions literacy through tutoring, Little Free Libraries, and community outreach, working to ensure that every child has access to books at home. Each year, the organization aims to provide 10 new books annually to more than 25,000 under-resourced K–6 students throughout Greater Cincinnati.