Dancing For The Stars 2024 Winners Revealed

Scott Allgyer (Owner, Studio 900) took home the Fundraising Champion Award as the celebrity who raised the most money.
Deb Schubert (Health Care Professional Marketing, Procter & Gamble) and dance pro James Branham (Arthur Murray Dance Studio -- West Chester) were crowned the champions of the Cincinnati Arts Association's sixteenth annual Dancing for the Stars on Saturday, April 21, 2024, at the Music Hall Ballroom. Scott Allgyer (Owner, Studio 900) took home the Fundraising Champion Award as the celebrity who raised the most money for the event through ticket sales and donations – more than $17,000.
The team of Schubert/Branham and second-place winners Alex Johns (Real Estate Agent, Coldwell Banker) and Bonita Brockert (Independent Dance Instructor) both received perfect scores of 40 (out of 40). The ultimate winner between the two perfect-scoring dance teams was decided by the audience vote via an applause meter.
Dr. Hali Junger (Veterinarian, Newport Aquarium) and Josh Tilford (Dance Manor) took third place.
As the Cincinnati Arts Association's largest annual fundraiser, the popular event raised more than $70,000 in support of the organization's acclaimed arts education programs, including the Overture Awards – the nation's largest locally run high school arts scholarship competition.
The other three dance pairs included:
Inspired by the hit TV show Dancing with the Stars, Dancing for the Stars 2024 featured six Cincinnati celebrities paired with some of the area's finest professional dancers in a competition program at which the audience vote and judges scores propelled the winners to victory. The competitive dance theme for the evening was Broadway, and each dance pair had 90 seconds to woo the crowd and the judges.
Event emcees were Chris O'Brien & Janeen Coyle (former hosts of “Married with Microphones,” 103.5 WGRR-FM). The competition judges were Douglas Beal (Independent Dance Instructor), Sebastian Castillo (General Manager, Prime Cincinnati; Dancing for the Stars 2022 Dance Champion), Bret Schneider, (Owner, WOW Windowboxes; Dancing for the Stars 2022 Fundraising Champion), and Britton Spitler as Brock Leah Spears (Project Manager – ADM; Dancing for the Stars 2023 Dance Champion).
In addition, Dancing for the Stars 2024 featured:
Dance and Song Selections (based on the theme of Broadway)
Event Committee: Dr. Tracey Skale (honorary chair), Doreen Beatrice, Michael Betz, Amal Daoud, Terry Foster, Ginger Loftin, and Rosemary Schlachter.
Videos