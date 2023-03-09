Cincinnati Opera Announces Series Of Free Community Conversations Inspired By 2023 Summer Festival

In anticipation of its 2023 Summer Festival, Cincinnati Opera announces a fresh lineup of free community conversations featuring engaging speakers exploring topics related to the season's operas: Lucia di Lammermoor, The Knock, The Barber of Seville, and Madame Butterfly. Upcoming events include new additions to Cincinnati Opera's popular Opera Raps education series and a DEIA-focused panel discussion on the creation of the company's groundbreaking new production of Madame Butterfly.

Opera Rap: 2023 Season Preview

Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 7 p.m.

Corbett Tower, Cincinnati Music Hall

1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director, offers an introduction to Cincinnati Opera's 2023 Summer Festival, including an overview of the season's featured operas: The Knock, The Barber of Seville, and Madame Butterfly, and a deeper dive into the opening production, Lucia di Lammermoor. Evans will be joined by singers and instrumentalists performing live musical excerpts highlighting the diverse cultures that have inspired each opera.

Free; reservations required. To reserve, visit cincinnatiopera.org or call the Cincinnati Opera Box Office at 513-241-2742.

Opera Rap: The Barber of Seville

Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 7 p.m.

Presidents' Garret, Corbett Opera Center at Cincinnati Music Hall

1243 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Hilary Poriss, associate professor of music at Northeastern University and author of Gioachino Rossini's The Barber of Seville (Oxford University Press, 2021), provides a glimpse into the creation and colorful history of this supremely silly all-time favorite. She'll be joined by Cincinnati Opera artists performing live musical excerpts from the opera.

Free; reservations required.

Opera Rap: The Knock

Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 7 p.m.

Fort Thomas Armory Mess Hall

801 Cochran Street, Fort Thomas, KY 41075

This summer, Cincinnati Opera presents the world stage premiere of The Knock, an intimate new opera that explores the dramatic stories of military families awaiting news of their spouses during conflict abroad. Evans Mirageas will be joined by local military experts to discuss the true stories that inspired the opera and explore the lives of American military families. The event will also feature live musical selections. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy food trucks and craft beer vendors at the Fort Thomas Farmers Market, beginning at 3 p.m.

Free; reservations required.

Opera Rap: Taking Flight

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 8 p.m.

Krohn Conservatory

1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly is one of the best-loved works in all of opera, and it has received both traditional and contemporary interpretations throughout its long performance history. Evans Mirageas will discuss the concept behind Cincinnati Opera's inventive new production of Madame Butterfly, which will premiere in July 2023, and he'll be joined by artists performing live musical excerpts from the opera. After the presentation, guests will receive complimentary, private admission to the Krohn Conservatory's annual Butterfly Show.

Free; reservations required.

Opera Rap: The Real Butterfly

Thursday, June 15, 2023, 6 p.m.

Fath Auditorium, Cincinnati Art Museum

953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

For Cincinnati Opera's 2023 production of Madame Butterfly, costume design is a key piece of the opera's storytelling, indicating a character's geographic provenance, social status, and economic opportunity. Evans Mirageas will be joined by Cynthia Amnéus, Chief Curator and Curator of Fashion Arts and Textiles for the Cincinnati Art Museum, to discuss the making and meaning of traditional Japanese garments. After the presentation, guests will be invited to view authentic Japanese clothing and other pieces from the museum's collection of Japanese art.

Free; reservations required.

DEIA Panel Discussion: Madame Butterfly

Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 7 p.m.

Mercantile Library

414 Walnut Street #1100, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Madame Butterfly, Giacomo Puccini's heartrending opera about a young Japanese girl who falls in love with a U.S. serviceman, has long been considered a masterpiece. Yet, it presents unique challenges for contemporary artists and audiences, as many past productions have relied on negative cultural and gender stereotypes in their storytelling. Panelists will discuss Cincinnati Opera's groundbreaking new production, which is being developed by an all-Japanese and Japanese American creative team, along with the value of telling Butterfly's story in a brand-new way. This event is presented by Cincinnati Opera Center Stage, a group of young professional opera fans.

Free; reservations required.