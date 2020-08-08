Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cedric Michael Cox Join Forces For Virtual Watch Party

Article Pixel

The event will premiere on YouTube, Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30pm.

Aug. 8, 2020  
Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cedric Michael Cox Join Forces For Virtual Watch Party

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and visual artist Cedric Michael Cox will join forces for a Virtual Watch Party on YouTube, Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30pm.

This is a virtual event. Anyone can view the live event, but in order to comment, you must be logged into your Google/YouTube account.

Music and visual arts combine for an afternoon of perfect harmony. Summermusik 2018 MusikArt visual artist Cedric Michael Cox is no stranger to this mixing of mediums, often merging these two worlds in his incredible, colorful and vibrant works. Watch the masters in action as Cedric is inspired by music performed live by CCO second trumpet Wesley Woolard and CCO principal oboe Christopher Philpotts. Plus, guests will learn how they can bid on the final work of art to support both Cedric and the CCO!

Learn more at https://www.ccocincinnati.org/events-main/creative-compositions/.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
  • Birdland Jazz Club Brings Concert Series To BroadwayWorld Events: Max Von Essen, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, Telly Leung, & More Announced!
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts
  • 9 Megan Hilty Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!