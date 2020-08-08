Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cedric Michael Cox Join Forces For Virtual Watch Party

The event will premiere on YouTube, Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30pm.

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and visual artist Cedric Michael Cox will join forces for a Virtual Watch Party on YouTube, Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30pm.

This is a virtual event. Anyone can view the live event, but in order to comment, you must be logged into your Google/YouTube account.

Music and visual arts combine for an afternoon of perfect harmony. Summermusik 2018 MusikArt visual artist Cedric Michael Cox is no stranger to this mixing of mediums, often merging these two worlds in his incredible, colorful and vibrant works. Watch the masters in action as Cedric is inspired by music performed live by CCO second trumpet Wesley Woolard and CCO principal oboe Christopher Philpotts. Plus, guests will learn how they can bid on the final work of art to support both Cedric and the CCO!

Learn more at https://www.ccocincinnati.org/events-main/creative-compositions/.

