Cincinnati Ballet Kicks off 2020-21 Season With Free Performances at Sawyer Point

Dancers will take the stage at Sawyer Point Pavilion September 25-27.

Aug. 19, 2020  
The Cincinnati Ballet will kick off its 2020-21 season with a series of free performances at Sawyer Point, Local 12 reports.

Read the original story on Local 12.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cincinnati Ballet's The Nutcracker returns December 17-27, 2020 with some changes.

The production will be smaller and last just an hour. The production will not be staged in Music Hall's Springer Auditorium, but rather will be performed on a large stage in the Music Hall Ballroom.

Learn more on BroadwayWorld.


