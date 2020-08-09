Cincinnati Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER Returns in December 2020 With Some Changes

The scaled-down, shorter production finds a new venue.

Cincinnati Ballet's The Nutcracker returns December 17-27, 2020.

However, Cincinnati.com reports that there will be changes to this production.

The production will be smaller and last just an hour. The production will not be staged in Music Hall's Springer Auditorium, but rather will be performed on a large stage in the Music Hall Ballroom.

"We're calling it a 'Nutcracker Experience,'" says Scott Altman, the ballet's president and CEO. "Unfortunately, there will be no live music at this point. If the rules of engagement from the state and city change to allow us to incorporate music, we will. But it's just not possible now."

Read more on Cincinnati.com.

During a Victorian Christmas party, a visit from her uncle and a mysterious gift begin Clara's wondrous journey to a magical land. Along the way, Clara meets a colorful cast of characters including the Snow King and Queen, some frisky mirlipoos, a bouquet of beautiful flowers, and of course, the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://cballet.org/nutcracker-2021/.

